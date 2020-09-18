How a Winning Mentality Can Lead You Directly To Success Like Kevin Macri

A young entrepreneur who did not take failures as defeats and reached success in only 5 months

This social media is dedicated to digital marketing and digital media sales. With only 23 years it has managed to be a reference point in sales and digital marketing. He points out that since his childhood he has always looked for an idea that would help him to have economic solvency.

Although he has been passionate about singing and composing since he was a child, his passions are now focused on digital finance. By developing in this medium he has obtained enough profits to have financial freedom. However, the plans in the future to have a large world-class marketing company.

A Helping Hand To Get Started

This digital marketing expert emigrated from his country with only 20 years and the dream of achieving his goals. Looking for opportunities to exploit his talent and vocation in other geographical areas. This young man from Uruguay found in Buenos Aires the opportunity he was looking for. This opportunity was ideal to venture into the creation of content for digital media.

It was the renowned Youtuber Yao Cabrera who allowed him to start in this business. Giving him participation in the project “Augmented Reality”. That was developed in a mansion full of content creation experts called the WIFI mansion. There this young dreamer cohabited with 30 specialists in different areas. These people were responsible for creating the content of this successful project from creative, to sound technicians.

In this company, our sales expert climbed the ladder. Offering the best of himself to increase his participation within the project. Until becoming the leader of 30 people in the area of digital marketing and sales. Kevin Macri says he is very grateful to Yao Cabrera who opened the doors of this business to him. He says that he owes him loyalty for all the collaboration he offered him when he needed to start his career.

A Good Start

His career as a Youtuber began in 2017 in the city of Buenos Aires with one of the most sensational projects of the moment. The public acceptance of this young influence was very good. That is where Kevin begins to become a recognized public figure by traveling internationally with other important representatives of the digital media.

He achieved great rapprochement and chemistry with the public demonstrating great fanaticism. This encourages him to work harder and harder to offer the best of himself to that audience. This success encouraged him to continue achieving goals and overcoming barriers. So now he has almost half a million followers on Instagram. Plus, his official YouTube plaque for exceeding half a million followers. At that point with all this experience, Kevin Macri was able to learn how to leverage his digital marketing skills.

This was a great start for this influencer, all these achievements have encouraged him to continue working to obtain official verification in other digital media.

Never Give Up

Despite his great initiation in this business by a famous and recognized Youtuber, Kevin Macri had to put his hands to work and all his ingenuity to reinvent himself after being disassociated from “Augmented Reality”. Although he is very grateful for the opportunity, he was disconcerted by his surprise exit from the project. So he had to search and find a way to get money.

This has also been a great lesson for our successful entrepreneur. It encouraged him to go his own way. Today, after overcoming this fact, he feels even more grateful. Because he proved to himself that he can achieve whatever he sets out to do. Negative experiences are usually taken very seriously. Sometimes these experiences only bring us a new opportunity to grow.

For this reason, Kevin advises those who wish to take the digital medium as their source of employment not to give up at first. Getting started is difficult at first, but if you take every challenge or negative experience as a learning opportunity. It will become easier and easier, we are not saying that there will be no obstacles, but that you will be better prepared to overcome them.