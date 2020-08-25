Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How A Strong Support System Allowed Travis Guterman to Reach His Dreams

By

No one is stronger than their support system. For Travis Guterman, he attributes a large part of his success to his parents and close friends that have helped him and supported him throughout his career thus far. They have constantly driven him to improve and pursue a life that makes him happy, and their energy has inspired him.

As a high schooler, he took initiative to seek out an internship at Merrill Lynch so he could gain real world experience. He interned during the height of the Great Recession (2008), and had a front row seat to see how the world was impacted by such a turbulent time in the economy. He would also spend a summer in high school taking business classes at a local community college to obtain the necessary tools and knowledge to become a successful businessman. Without such staunch support from his family and  friends, he certainly would not have been so driven to work hard and find success in business.

Even with his achievements as a business manager for celebrities, he still acknowledges that he had low points on the journey. It takes a certain degree of luck and good circumstances for someone to become successful, and the path to success is never straightforward. He will admit that he has not had a career that has led him to exactly where he thought he’d be at exactly the time he thought he would get there, but he understands that you can’t rush the process. As long as he is constantly improving himself and competing with the person he was yesterday, he is content with what life throws at him and where it takes him. One thing he is adamant about, however, is sharing both successes and failures as it is crucial to be transparent in what it takes to reach high levels of success and performance. If anyone is looking up to him, he wants them to know that failure goes hand in hand with winning and it is important to embrace it.

With all of the experience he has had so far, nothing has been more gratifying than the personal satisfaction he has experienced helping his clients reach their goals. He loves being someone that they can always count on to look for their best interests because there are so many sharks surrounding them. Guterman certainly appreciates the support he has had over the years and is always seeking ways to pass it on to his clients.

    Christian Bonnier, Thrive Global Campus Editor-at-Large from SUNY Binghamton

    I am a freshman at Binghamton University studying Accounting in the School of Management. I also co-host the Real Talk University Podcast where my friend Andre and I interview entrepreneurs to provide insight and advice to our college-aged target audience.

