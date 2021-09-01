Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How A Simple Act of Infidelity Negatively Affects Overall Wellness

Infidelity is one of the most devastating and damaging relationship transgressions. It does not just affect a single aspect of life, but rather, it changes the entire course of one’s life. 

Infidelity and all its repercussions are overly complicated. However, our culture tends to oversimplify the implications of infidelity. Sometimes the ramifications are too much that affair recovery becomes extremely difficult work. 

If you are someone suffering from the effect of having an infidel partner, you must have found yourself in a rabbit hole of emotions ranging from mistrust, hatred, revenge, self-pity, and indescribable emotional trauma. 

Healing starts with a thorough understanding of the effects of infidelity. Let us try to dissect these issues from the wellness viewpoint. 

  • Emotional aspect

Needless to say, infidelity has the greatest impact on the emotional health of an individual. Depression, anxiety, eating disorders and substance abuse are among the most serious consequences of infidelity in an individual. 

  • Physical aspect

Most people try to cope up through substance abuse and eating, leading to physical changes that might be detrimental to overall health and well-being.

  • Social aspect

One’s ability to connect and relate with other people becomes strained. Distrust causes a drift between individuals and leads to a negative feedback cycle that might further distrust and a difficulty to forming new and strong relationships with other people.

  • Occupational aspect 

Depression, as an effect, can result to underperformance in the workplace. Anxiety can cause less productivity. 

  • Environmental aspect

Environmental consciousness might be the least affected aspect of wellness when it comes to infidelity. However, infidelity indirectly causes mistrust and anxiety in the workplace, hence, a lesser awareness of actions as a whole – even towards the environment.

  • Financial aspect

The financial implications of infidelity are widely varied. Demands can be high if the act results to divorce or annulment. On top of that, the financial aspect is highly affected by the direct effect of trauma on the individual, which includes expenses for psychiatric and psychological examinations and consultations.

  • Intellectual aspect

Creativity and learning new things may suppressed once a person is suffering from a severely emotional event. For a time, there will hardly be any motivation towards learning new skills, acquiring additional knowledge, and initiating novel programs. 

  • Spiritual aspect

Most people suffering from infidelity experience a “darkness” from a different perspective. One’s inner peace is disturbed, resulting to a state of confusion on how to learn to move past the stressful event.

Infidelity is unacceptable and difficult to address, but the experience on having an infidel partner may be instrumental in producing empowered, strong, resilient women who are set to conquer the world one small step at a time. 

    Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D

    I am Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD. I help executives and leaders eliminate burnout so that they can increase productivity in the workplace.  I provide wellness and mental health training for executive leaders, business owners, and purpose-driven leaders.  I am a speaker,  trainer, writer, and host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show podcast. 

