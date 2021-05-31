How A Rap Career Helped Maliachigh Start Elite Group LA

It is always the people we hardly know, and not our closest friends, who have the potential of improving our lives. Maliachi Broadwater says it’s the power of networking! Accomplished professionals will attest to the fact that networking is more of an investment. It takes time but when done correctly can yield the best results. Others compare networking to nutrition and fitness: we know what to do but the hard part is prioritizing things. The most successful networkers are not only the ones getting constant referrals, and feeling happy about themselves but also those who continually put the needs of others before their own.

All these are principles sustained by Maliachi Broadwater, a rapper, entrepreneur and now, the president of Elite Group LA, an establishment that is focused on expanding the professional network of creatives from different realms. Commonly known by his stage name, Maliachigh, has worked as a rapper, actor and model in the entertainment industry for more than ten years. Through this time, he noticed a concerning loophole that was rarely addressed by anyone. Most upcoming artists, especially those who were venturing into their art for the first time, needed some level of nurturing and mentorship, consistent guidance towards achieving their goal. This is when the idea of Elite Group LA was conceptualized.

Elite Group LA offers elite hospitality and management services. The company has a large network of contacts, each willing and looking forward to making new business connections. According to Maliachigh, networking is not about begging for favors from other people but about the constant exchange of information. It is establishing long-term, mutual beneficial relationships with people we meet. Aside from career development, professional networking guarantees you knowledge development and acquisition. Maliachigh says that Elite Group LA adheres to specific networking principles that enable them to be successful in their endeavors. Firstly, it is imperative to reach out to the right people. Secondly, networking demands that you keep in touch with your contacts. Thirdly, network outside the box; look for opportunities to network strategically in every facet of your life. Finally, have a game plan where you idealize an end-goal that favors your development. While all these aspects can easily be implemented by anyone, Elite Group LA ensures that you do it the right way. Maliachigh insists that networking is not about keeping scores- it is important to look out for each other with a selfless attitude.

Maliachi Broadwater believes that the greatest skill that anyone can possess in the current digital age is a highly authentic and developed interest in other people. Networking is grounded on the premise of emotional intelligence, an attribute that many do not possess. The integrity of Elite Group LA is founded on these ideologies. Maliachigh’s team of professionals will help you to identify where you want to go, what you need to get there and make sure the right people know about it all.