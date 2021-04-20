How a quote could change your whole life: It starts early in the morning with good morning

Do you know in almost all Indian families, when something good we are going to do for some work, it is a tradition that people are made to taste with a spoonful of honey and sweet curd. It is said it brings fortune and the work you are going to make happens as you want. It is a tradition in India, and it could be said similar and interrelated all around the world in different cultures. Because something sweet brings the sweetness in life, and what else we need besides that?

The same reason is behind saying good morning when you wake up early in morning or whenever you meet someone you say something of good in exchanging greetings. Salutations we can call them up. But rather than just saying good morning you can also bid something different good in morning, and it can be good morning quotes.

Positive words and sayings always are said to have best effect on human mind as it is known it always seek peace and thoughtless state after a day of hectic work. Positivity can be in form of any whether in a way of tranquil music, healing music with chants or discourse on something spiritual. As you find it comfortable you can get it today.

But first and foremost it starts within you rather than seeking outside. It is science, that all these beautiful and positive salutations you say to one another when you meet whether early in morning, in noon or in nights.

To feel sane and motivate, you just not only have to think about it while you have to say it too. That’s why our forefathers came up with idea of early morning greetings. And as we have been progressing through time, many great personalities have come up before us who have given us vision and their stories for inspirations that have become our motto to live by.

Such people and their stories aspire us not just to do inspiring while different. Hence some excerpts from their stories have become quotes that we use daily in our life which you can also see in companies you go, on walls, restaurants and at many different places. These people are from around the world that have changed it too. In simple word a quote to reckon with. Just a single line of syntax that could jolt and electrifies your whole body and mind.

That one quote of your life when you hear and someone says to you brings all the cosmos energy in you, that when in that zone you, could do anything. It is what is called the effect of a powerful quote that even could change the entire world.

So we just want to ask you what is yours? What is your favorite and exhilarating quotation you want to live by your whole life? If you haven’t yet come up with it, search it.

When you read the biographies of famous people in different fields, you would come to an understanding that these people have highest self belief and imagination for the work and ideas with which they want to change the world, and they also are inspired by life of other intelligent people.

Like even you could be inspired by someone as Steve Jobs, Jiddu krishnamurti, Bruce Lee or some others. They had out of the box approach towards living life and they live it as they want to. The reason behind saying all these is about telling you the idea of positivity, that how it can change everything in your life when you apply to it. And it all starts early in the morning when you say something good in morning and heart it back for you.