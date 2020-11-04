How A Promising Serial Entrepreneur Zidane Awad Started His Career

Zidane Awad Presenting at Tech-Conference

Zidane Awad Nimer is a tech entrepreneur who has made his name lately with some of his wonderful projects that have impressed investors from around the world. What’s interesting about Zidane’s journey so far is that he hasn’t stopped with just one successful project and has already launched a few of them successfully. He is currently the founder and CEO of Repell – an anklet that helps hikers repel any scorpions, snakes, etc. by generating high-frequency sounds. What’s interesting about this new startup from Zidane is that he managed to secure $200k investment for this project within a couple of months since its launch and it is continuing successfully

The Story of Zidane Awad

Zidane is a young entrepreneur who was born in Nazareth in 1997. His father, Fouad Awad, was a popular theatre director and he was able to get education at some of the top educational institutions. Even in his early age, he mastered the concepts of physics and mathematics receiving many prizes and awards for his exceptional abilities in those subjects.

When he was in school, his continued interest in science subjects and his creative aptitude helped him create some amazing stuff. One of his amazing creations is the Alarme app which detects if you’re sleeping or not. The app detects if your eyes are opened for 30 seconds or more and it stops the alarm as soon as it confirms that. Sounds interesting, right? He also created a game for the diabetic kids that helped him win the first prize in a Hackathon.

One of Zidane’s more recent achievements is the self-cooling cans that he developed with his fellow scientists at Technion . He named the product Coolit which is essentially a water bottle containing two surfaces, one inside the other, that have a very small space in between. A chemical material is placed between the two surfaces which initiates an endothermic reaction when it comes in contact with oxygen that comes in with a press of a button. As a result of the reaction, the can cools down within minutes. In one of his recent presentations, Zidane claimed that they have successfully achieved 1.8 minutes cooling time and they are working to reduce that time even further.

Over the years, he has earned many awards and distinctions with his projects rated highly by the investors. He earned a full scholarship to the MEET program, participated in the Hasoub’s Campus Startup Cup and finished among the top 3 winners, and has even made it to the top 100 startups at Startup Istanbul where he pitched his idea to other entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors.

Zidane Has Raised Serious Funding For His Startups

Where most of the startups fail is the lack of enough funds to pursue the big ideas of the future. However, Zidane has been lucky here as he has always managed to raise some serious funds for his startups. He has amazing learning and leadership skills and he believes in teamwork. Above all, he has great persuasive skills as well and he can easily stand in front of a crowd and pitch his idea.

Zidane Awad is definitely going to make it big in the future. His wonderful ideas like Pharon, Coolit, Veyago, and Repell have all received great appreciation from the masses and the investors alike and he is already pursuing his dreams.