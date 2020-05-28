How a New York Defense Company Turned Bullet And Bomb Resistant Glass Into Face Shields For Front Line Workers

Armoured One, a company known for its commitment to safeguarding schools from active shooters, has donated over 5,000 face shields, in less than two months, in response to the shortage of protective equipment for our healthcare workers and first responders.

This is just one example of how businesses are pivoting to meet market needs during the pandemic. Fast and creative innovation is key when navigating through the current state of the American economy.

Armoured One took quick action by repurposing the protective film used to produce bullet and bomb-resistant glass into 15” shields that cover individuals’ face and neck. Cases of these shields have been donated across the nation including, the state of New York, South Carolina, Virginia, and Connecticut. The donations were distributed to Fire Departments, Police Departments, restaurants, and anyone on the front lines who have reached out to the company in need of help.

Armoured One Co-Founder and CEO, Tom Czyz said, “We donated over 5,000 and quickly were running out of money for making them. So, we started charging.” Among purchasers of Armoured Ones’ face shields, is SRC, Inc., a research and development company headquartered in Syracuse. Czyz continues, “Now, every case that is sold, we donate back to the frontlines to the people that can’t afford them.” Employees at Armoured One are personally invested in getting these supplies from the warehouse table into the hands of those who need them most. Czyz states, “A lot of our employees are first responders, whether they are former or working now or military personnel.”

Frontline worker wearing Armoured One Face Shield

About Armoured One: Armoured One was founded in December 2012, by Tom Czyz, a former SWAT Team Operator, and father who was driven to take action after the Sandy Hook Elementary attack. Since then, Tom Czyz and Co-Founder, Tino Amodei, have put together a team of experts, who are devoted to protecting the people from gun violence. The value Armoured One brings takes many forms: From manufacturing bullet and bomb-proof glass and window film to providing active shooter training created by current and former defense personnel and professionals (such as SWAT Team Operators, Homeland Security Active Shooter Experts, a former Navy SEAL Master Chief, a Delta Force Team Leader, former FBI Agents, and former Secret Service agents, psychologists, and teachers), and conducting physical security risk assessments in schools, colleges, and universities across the country. The data collected from these evaluations are then applied to the design approach of their attack proof products and innovate their training as threats change over time.

Armoured One’s specialized active shooter training has also been provided to hundreds of schools that are unable to afford it in the form of a 501(c)(3) donation. They are also sponsors of the National Safety Security Protection Association (NSSPA), which hold summits at the Armoured One Headquarters in a long-term effort to make active shooter codes as necessary as fire codes in schools. Tom Czyz is opposed to staging realistic or frightening training sessions or drills. “When we do fire drills, have you ever seen a school light a room on fire and scare the shit out of people to make them react better?” he said. “It doesn’t happen.”

