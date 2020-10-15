How A Migraine Was My Greatest Teacher

For the last 7 months, I faced a daily migraine. Daily! What I have learnt is that you can convince everybody else you are coping just fine, you may even believe it but your body carries a deeper innate knowing and wisdom. It cannot be lied to and the more you ignore it, the louder it gets.

When we went into lockdown in March 2020, it was clearly a stressful period for everyone. I figured as long as I schedule everything that needed to happen into the calendar, I could manage the days and adjust to the new routine of working and schooling my two kids from home.

After two days of hearing myself say ‘But I should be doing this and you should be doing that’, I realized I needed a new strategy because resisting the situation was not the way forward. Although I had convinced myself that I was able to go with the flow, my body was telling me otherwise.

I had started to develop migraines every morning. It would start with a ‘flickering’, it almost looks like a ball of light through the eyes. Often if I took a simple paracetamol tablet, it would dissipate over a few hours but on some occasions it would escalate. I never got the physical headache where I became nauseous or ill as some people suffer from. What it did do was leave me feeling really fatigued and like I was functioning 5 minutes slower. It forced me to slow down the pace whether I wanted to or not.

The science lab of my life

I have been a meditator for 6 years and it is something that forms part of my daily routine. Since we went in to lockdown, I start every day with what I call my Power Nour ™ as in ‘Now-Hour’. This includes a 15 minute yoga practice, meditation and journaling. Some days I never got to all three activities but the meditation was a non-negotiable.

The reason I mention this is because I had a daily mindfulness practice to navigate the spiralling thoughts and connect back to myself every morning – and I never check my phone until I’m ready to check in. Despite these efforts to manage the new challenges and channel my stress, the headaches persisted.

My life now became a science experiment – I cut out processed foods, artificial sweetener, anything that wasn’t pure was out. Nothing helped.

I then began to focus in on when they started. They never happened during my Power Nour ™. It was always afterwards but the frustrating thing was there was no consistency. It arrived after journaling or during a work session. It came on weekends even when there was no work.

My husband was convinced it was stress but I told him it couldn’t possibly be. I listed all the reasons why I am blessed and grateful and how I love the work I do. In my mind, it wasn’t justified that stress could trigger the headaches because I was in control of my diary and I was managing my mind through my morning practice.

Mindful breathing

My next route to get to the bottom of this was mastering my breath. I had just read Dan Brules book ‘Just Breathe’ and he mentioned a breath practitioner who works in Johannesburg South Africa (which is where I live) and I thought that’s my solution. I contacted this doctor and we spent 3 months of doing incredible weekly sessions where she taught me specific breathing exercises I can do and we also did some in depth sessions on how I can connect deeper to myself. This was really incredible and I highly recommend it as a practice.

Something profound she taught me was that breathe precedes thought. When you move into a stressed space, your breathe changes and the more awareness you can bring to your breath throughout the day, the more you can move through the day with a calm confidence as opposed to stress and overwhelm.

But…despite my best practice to bring awareness into the breathe and control my breathing, the headaches persisted.

Expanding the tool box

Another tool I would turn to is visualization where I would focus on my life goals and vision. In hindsight, I can share my blind spots and where I created more tension for myself. Instead of the practice feeling calm and exciting and injecting passion and positive emotion into it, I was driven by fear and an underlying energy of pressure and trying to force something. I even reached out to author Tim Grimes who speaks about this in his work. My question was:

How do you distinguish between telling the universe what you want (even in a relaxed state from a place of feeling) versus moving into a space of complete trust and surrender and allowing yourself to be guided by your intuition?

His response to me was:

“The universe already knows what you want. You’ve asked enough. You can stop asking so much and relax. (only ask if it feels good to ask.) Guidance is just trusting your intuition – what FEELS GOOD – and you do that all the time, naturally. Just gently attempt to allow yourself to do more of it. There’s nothing mystical or special about it. Just do your best TO FEEL GOOD MORE OFTEN. To internally relax more. That’s it. (and it’s not as easy as it sounds, obviously.) The emphasis should almost always be on FEELING GOOD more often – not the external stuff”.

So now I didn’t really know what to do. It felt like if I stood still and if I didn’t intentionally pursue my dreams through constant visualization, I would fall behind and miss out.

My meditation teacher, Patsy, pointed out to me that I was constantly trying to catch ‘the train to somewhere’. It felt like every day I had to be in ‘doing’ mode otherwise I would lose the opportunity and miss train completely.

It felt like I was Harry Potter trying to get to Platform 9 ¾. I couldn’t find the platform because I couldn’t get through the wall. I was trying too hard. And every single time the headache showed up, it would slow me down and delay my progress and put me under more strain.

The headache personified

Have you ever had to go to a party or function and there was someone you dreaded seeing. You would work yourself up days before the event and you became a nervous wreck. Then when you arrived at the function, your mind starts spiraling ‘Are they here? What am I going to say? The internal chatter would drone on and ruin your entire experience before you even greeted the host.

This is how I came to view the headache. As an unwelcome guest who was raining on my parade. I was terrified of bumping into it every morning. I was on egg shells of what if it comes and I have so much to do today! But of course, I would eventually bump into it because I had created so much expectation and fear in my mind and body.

The best advice I was given was to make friends with the headache. I was putting all my energy into worrying if its going to show up and then starting the circling thoughts of how it’s here and why and making it much worse when it did inevitably arrive. Patsy suggested I make friends with it. Send it love. Talk to it and make space to understand what it’s trying to tell me.

I refused to accept it was stress and anxiety related because I didn’t deserve to feel anxiety. There were people in far worse off positions than me during Covid and I at least could work and had my family safe with me. I didn’t deserve to feel any of these emotions so I just deflected it into other areas.

I even went for acupuncture in my jaw, I invested in a new ergonomically better set up for my computer as the chiropractor was convinced it was my posture causing the headaches. I continued the breath work and meditation. But still they persisted.

What’s the real pay off?

I watched a MasterClass series on RuPaul and he spoke about how he always used to arrive obnoxiously late for everything. When he reflected on why he was consistently late, he realised that he was addicted to the adrenaline rush it gave him. He had plenty of time leading up to the meeting or event so it wasn’t a time issue. When he made the decision to let go of the payoff of the adrenaline rush, he started to arrive early because the reward of arriving calm and confident far outweighed the payoff of the empty adrenaline rush.

It dawned on me I was addicted to the payoff of the headaches. It became a form of self-sabotage and the habit of fearing it triggered a stress response. When the penny dropped I made a decision to let go of the payoff and that was a huge step forward for me.

I finally caught the train

In the movie Harry Potter, the way to platform 9 ¾ is to walk through the wall between platforms 9 and 10. The trick is you cant think about it too much, you have to look straight ahead and go at it with a bit of a run. Harry is quite nervous at the thought of it but he doesn’t get caught up in what could go wrong or what if he doesn’t make it. He simply follows instructions and makes it through the wall to the other side.

After months of bumping into the headache every day because I tried too hard to avoid it or over think it, I finally figured out how to ‘walk through the wall’. It was about letting go of the story of the headache. It was about replacing time scarcity for time abundance. It dawned on me the headaches arrived when I placed so much pressure on what I needed to get done in the limited hours available to me before I had to fetch the kids.

I was approaching my work from a place of fear and contraction. The alternative was to walk into the office without placing pressure on myself and get done as much as I could in the time available. If I never finished the specific output, then that’s ok. I’m not saying I missed any deadlines, I always delivered on time. I always leave myself plenty time in the schedule to work ahead but I was placing unnecessary pressure and took all the joy out of the process.

Currency is key

I had to replace the destination of the ‘somewhere’ train I was trying to get onto so urgently. I also had to buy a new kind of ticket. The currency of this train wasn’t money but honesty and self-awareness.

In one of my morning Power Nour ™ sessions, I listened to a guided meditation. The meditation spoke about letting go of the anxiety and desperation of my limited self and making space for the universe to flow through. It was such a profound moment for me. It was a weight lifted off my shoulders and I understood I had put so much pressure on myself to achieve these big dreams and goals now. I also realised that the reason I felt so anxious was because I had believed I had to do it all alone.

The day I gave myself permission to own and acknowledge my anxiety was the day the headaches lifted. I didn’t feel entitled to my unease, I didn’t feel like I had a right to feel stressed or tense because there were others in a far worse off position than I was.

I let go of the sense of urgency to catch the ‘somewhere ’train. I dropped the limiting belief that if I wasn’t moving, I was falling behind. What I have come to realize is that standing still means that perhaps the right train will stop for me. What I misunderstood was I was already on the train but I felt like it was stationary.

The way to walk through the platform was by breaking the addiction to control and choosing happiness – irrespective of what I have or haven’t yet achieved. I replaced the fear of the headache with the acceptance that life is going to happen whether I control it or not.

Make your mess your message

One of most significant lessons I had to master through this process was that the more you let go of control, the more control you have.

The migraine has been my greatest teacher and it became a journey of true self-discovery and I have grown significantly as a result of it.

You cant outrun yourself, your body knows and will remind you daily until you pay attention to it. It wont let you lie to yourself and is incredibly forgiving the moment you surrender your truth to it.

When your body reaches out to you, extend an olive branch of compassion to yourself and don’t judge any feelings or how you insist things ‘should’ be.

Rather than ask yourself ‘how can I show up to my perfect self?’ ask yourself, ‘how can I show up to my authentic self?’

Here’s to you,

Warm wishes

Lori