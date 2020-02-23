How A Ladybug Helped Me Course Correct At Work

Sometimes we think we are on track at work to climb the corporate ladder. We have a position we want to get to and we take all the right actions and take all the right steps to get there. If we’re focused, we start at the bottom of the ladder, excel at the position we are in and continue our journey step by step, rung by rung, exceeding expectations at each level, getting recognized for our accomplishments and hopefully getting tapped on the shoulder for the next position. We continue on this journey, sure in the knowledge that if we stay on course we will climb to the top and get that coveted position that we have been striving for our whole career.

Or so we think.

But sometimes, the universe has other plans for us. Sometimes those “other plans” turn out to be even better than we could imagine.

So was the case for me. Six years ago, I had been working for a large financial institution for 15 years. I started as a part time teller and moved up the corporate ladder to banker, then branch manager, then to a field support role. My next gig was to be District Manager. That was the title I had wanted to achieve. That title would mean I made it! I had worked hard and I was determined to get that role.

However, one day my world came to a halt. I received a call stating my position as field support manager had been eliminated. I was devastated. My whole life had been revolving around my job. My identity was my job. All I talked about was my job! What was I to do now?

After I received the call, I went outside to sit and contemplate what my next move would be. What would I do? Who was I without this job?? I was sitting at a bench balling my eyes out when one of my mentors came out to talk to me. After calming me down, he glanced at my shoulder and took something off it and showed me. It was a ladybug. Ladybugs always seem to appear at auspicious times in my life. I started crying hysterically, sobbing and screaming in-between my tears “Everything is going to be alright! That’s a sign! The universe is telling me that all is well and everything will work out in the end!”

You see, I had thrown my life into my work. My children were grown, I was living in a four bedroom house, not doing anything but working incessantly. I could have continued on this path but obviously, the universe had better plans for me. Within four weeks, I moved to a new town, went back to being a branch manager with the same company and started taking courses at night on meditation, holistic healing and mindfulness. Six years later, I am proud to say I am a multi-site branch manager with other interests other than work. I’ve become a certified meditation instructor and hold sold out workshops and classes in town. I’ve authored two books, “Hippiebanker” and “Firefly Culture” that I am extremely proud of and excited about. Best of all, I have become closer with my two daughters. I even have a granddaughter! And to top it off, having outside interests has infused life into my career and I’m proud to say I’m just as excited to go to work as I was 21 years ago!

The universe has a funny way of pushing you into new ventures. You might think you know best, but when the universe whispers to you and you don’t listen, it will roar until it pushes you into the unknown where you will have to take that leap of faith. Trust in the universe and look for the signs. You’ll see them if you get still and listen to your inner guidance. You’ll be amazed at what happens when you trust and just jump.

But first, buckle up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride… but if you trust and have faith, you’ll end up with a life you are truly proud of.

