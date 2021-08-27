How a Cup of Coffee Can Change the World

Most of us need a little help to get our day started. A good stretch, a workout or some yoga, and that all essential cup of caffeination. Whether it’s straight up, latte, frappuccino, espresso, chai or a refresher, bought at the shoppe or brewed while you sit at the table and stare dreamily at the cat, it’s down-right essential.

That all-important little drink, on average, costs somewhere around five dollars. It isn’t much and, in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t put much of a dent in the fiscal budget. It’s something most of us take for granted. Like fresh running water, three meals a day, and a safe place to lay down at night, we don’t give it a great deal of thought.

I’m going to ask you to do something now. Just for 30 seconds and I promise it won’t hurt.

Close your eyes. (OK, you’re reading, I get it. Work with me, here)

Think about the last time you were hungry. Really hungry, where you’re stomach was actually growling and maybe you were getting a little hangry.

What did you? — I’ll wager, you went to frig or your favorite restaurant and got something to eat. Maybe with some friends and soon, everything was just peachy again.

Now, go back to that feeling of hungry. Really think about it. Does it make you a little uneasy, uncomfortable, unhappy?

What if you were stuck in that moment without a way to escape? Worse, what if your child was stuck in that moment because you didn’t have anything to give them? No Lucky Charms, no Pop-Tarts, no bread…maybe not even a cup of clean water. What would you do? How would you feel?

Nobody really likes them, but here’s a quote from UNICEF —

“Afghanistan was already one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a child. But the recent escalation in conflict intensified the emergency facing the country’s children and their families….Half of the population — more than 18 million people, including around 10 million children — needs humanitarian assistance. UNICEF predicts that without urgent action, 1 million children under the age of 5 will be severely malnourished by the end of 2021.”

It’s a nightmarish, sobering fact, isn’t it. But, it’s also happening half a world away, right? What can you or I or anyone really do?

Remember that cup of coffee? That seemingly insignificant five dollars? It isn’t much and, in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t put much of dent in the fiscal budget….but it could change the world. Because if you and I and even 100 other people decide to skip their morning cup, a few children might not die today.

Want to change the world? — https://help.unicef.org/afghanistan-children