How 300 + young people were able to help their network in being more mentally fit and how you can too…

We reside in a very different time, and with that- a lot of mental health problems have risen and when encountered with the societies stigma towards mental health, these problems get buried under layers of orthodoxy and Shame that is correlated to having a non-physical problem.

Young people, the Gen Z faces a lot of this and with the fear of being judged, Ends up not being able to express it.

Personally, being a big believer in organizations standing to raise change in a society where brands do not perform services but are symbols of emotions for most, With the same in mind: a few months back, We rolled out a different approach to deal with Mental Health issues, The Mental Health ambassador program under dToks.

After conducting anonymous surveys and talking to people, it was clear that the best way to help someone was not an unknown psychologist or even therapy but venting to someone who wouldn’t judge and possibly is not too close of a friends or family member

At the same time, a lot of Surveyors had actually faced Mental Health problems and expressed the difficulty that they faced getting out of it, While a few reached out to express their interest in helping others.

And that’s where the key was- being an actual society for each other rather than a pseudo-society

And that’s where the Mental Health ambassador program initiated, a way for the young, to help the young.

In under 8 weeks, we were able to build a community of over 300 ambassadors who were here to help their network, helping 10’s of thousands of people and initiating the creation of a society that is fit to be inhabited by human beings, one that is linked by something deeper than just pseudo emotions and layers of acting like someone else.

After going through a week of learning, self- directed as well as guided around mental health, they were able to engross themselves in helping people in their network through putting up Instagram stories asking questions ranging from ‘what is bothering you’ to ‘ Do you prefer Netflix or Extra Sleep‘.

As the stories proceeded, people started feeling more open to sharing due to the diversity of the questions and the results were phenomenal.

We decided to keep all the chats anonymous and private to make sure that more people feel open to talk to people in their network and more Mental Health ambassadors can continue to help more people as our community grows with every rise and set of the sun.

A couple of Instagram stories from our first 30 ambassadors

Imagine, if everyone made an effort to help their own network and ‘follower-base’ which they can recall by quantity, flawlessly..

Remarkably, just the fact that someone is a message away has the deepest impact

How can I help?

It’s all about helping your network to be mentally healthy rather than of just doing it through a brand,

We put most of the program available that you can act upon,

At the same time, feel free to apply to be a part of our program