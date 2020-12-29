Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How 2020 Parenting Challenges Will Make Us All Better Parents in 2021

The surprising lesson we learned from the most challenging year of modern parenting.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

2020 was a year that will go down in parenting history.

  • Schools closed
  • Parents working from home
  • Homeschooling
  • No youth activities or athletics
  • Museums, amusement parks and theaters closed

Simply put, 2020 proved that what doesn’t kill you will make you stronger.

Parenting is always full of challenges and rewards, but this year that was taken to the extreme.

Many families spent the past 6 months facing tight budgets, close quarters and more responsibilities than we have ever anticipated.

Scrolling through our social media feeds it was plain to see what every parent was feeling: “This is impossible. I can’t do all of this!”

Parents everywhere realized that it was all too much:

  • Too much stress
  • Too much homework
  • Too many expectations
  • Too many messes to clean up and too much laundry to do

And that moment is when the shift happened.

As parents everywhere hit their breaking point, the solution became clear: the answer to all of the stress and overwhelm was less.

  • Less stressing over things that really don’t matter
  • Less focus on acquiring and spending
  • Less time spent apart and more time spent together

And as the shift happened you started to see and hear the power of this mindset change.

Parents were bonding with their children at the dinner table.

Families were shifting their priorities and realizing that a hectic schedule filled with enrichment activities may have been doing their children more harm than good.

Mothers discovered that simplifying and decluttering their homes was providing more time and freedom to take care of everything else.

After decades of our society and culture telling us that “more” was going to make us happy, we discovered that the exact opposite was true.

How Choosing Less Will Give Us More in 2021

And while many of us were completely caught off guard by this realization, it should come as no surprise.

After all, there is research that shows that a minimalist, or more simple lifestyle does increase happiness.

So as parents transition into the new year with the hopes of returning to normalcy, we will also move forward with a new understanding of how to create a happy home.

We now see that more was not making us happier after all.

  • We noticed that our children don’t need a room full of toys to be playful.
  • We felt our families becoming closer with less distraction and fewer events.
  • We see that our priorities were influenced by marketers and commercialism and that led us in the wrong direction.

So as we enter 2021 we have become better parents through the challenges that we have faced.

  • We are closer to our families that ever before.
  • We have clarified our priorities and values and aligned our choices and actions accordingly.
  • We know that no matter what challenges come in the future that we have the abilities to adapt, learn and grow to get through them together.

And most importantly we have learned that we don’t to spend more, make more or do more in order for this to happen.

That it is in fact, doing less, spending less and having less that has made us better parents in the end.

    Lauren Tingley, Teacher, Mother at Simply Well Balanced

    Lauren Tingley is a formerly stressed out, working teacher-mom of two who tried to "do it all" and ended up losing herself in the process. Determined to find joy in modern motherhood she discovered simplifying was the answer. Now she shares her tips for fun family activities, minimalist homemaking and simple parenting advice on Simply Well Balanced for families looking to create more balance in their homes. Lauren's ideas and advice has been shared by Parents Magazine, Good Housekeeping and Women's First

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    By suriyachan/Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    5 Ways Parenting Has Changed In the Past Decade

    by Madison Medeiros
    //

    Should You Be Concerned About Over-Parenting?

    by Monica Gill
    Nora Carol Photography/ Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    11 Positive Parenting Tips Every Parent Should Know

    by Reena B. Patel

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.