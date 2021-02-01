How 2020 Got me a Step Closer to Music!

2020 was a very heavy year for most of us and I have read several articles about handling things mentally especially when it comes to stress management. Most people organised online events trying to help the community to have a great balance during these times. It is a time where people from around the world came together to share their experiences with others who are going through similar situations in their lives due to 2020 which had a learning for all.

Events for mental well-being

Events that are about celebrating the importance of mental well-being and stress reduction in today’s times are extremely important. As an organization head that works in the field of stress management, I am very much looking forward to participating in such events as part of a positive initiative like this since we need to ensure that all our employees understand the importance of dealing with workplace stress. It is not just about having a good work environment but we need to identify key areas for improvement.

Music is a healing Therapy

A very effective way to do this is to introduce music as a healing therapy. I believe that music therapy can play a significant role in this process. Let me give you an example of a situation that I believe is related to the point made above. My team recently had a meeting to identify areas that required improvement in order to create a more positive working environment. We started with music therapy. At the end of the day, there was a consensus among the members that music therapy was one of the most important aspects of the entire program.

Benefits of Music Therapy

The benefits of music therapy were immediately apparent. Employees became much more relaxed and focused, especially those who were feeling stressed. Another benefit was that employees were able to manage timeframes better, take some ownership over their work quality, and actually improve their productivity instantly. This is very important if we want our organizations to succeed and achieve the targets that we have set for them. We also identified that people held their attention longer during the meetings, which led to more productive communication.



Music Reduces Stress

If you enjoy music and agree that it is extremely helpful in mental healing I do suggest reading this article that is strongly recommended for musicians and singers. It’s important to note that music therapy doesn’t have to be an all-inclusive program. It is only one component of a comprehensive solution. For many, music can help to reduce stress and tension, calm frayed nerves, relax and de-stress. For others it has helped them to express their creativity more fully and express themselves without inhibition.

Music

Music is powerful indeed

There is no doubt that music is very powerful. In a business setting, however, music can be used in such a way as to support employees as they strive to improve their performance, learn new skills, and build on their foundation of knowledge. So, music is a key part of our value management strategy, and we know it can work! This gives us a strong starting point for creating value in our workplace. Music is powerful, valuable, and worth investing in as a learning tool – we all should be learning and growing in our business while keeping the stress aside by indulging in some relaxing Music.



