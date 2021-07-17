Erik Wright: “Know what you are the best at and delegate everything else you can”

Know what you are the best at and delegate everything else you can. Are you great at finding deals or are you a great contractor that can manage a project? Or is there another aspect of the business that you are best at? Figure out that thing and find other people to partner with or hire to do the other things. You may make less profit on each single deal but will become so much better at your business that you will be able to scale and grow much more efficiently.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erik Wright.

Erik is an entrepreneur, lifetime hustler, and owner of multiple businesses including New Horizon Home Buyers. He is a husband and father of two wild and wonderful kids. He and his wife, Jessica, also write a blog, Real Life Investor Couple, with stories about their real estate investing experience and road to financial independence.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

My first experience investing in Real Estate was right after college. I bought a house that needed fixing up. I spent about 2 months renovating it and then rented out two bedrooms to roommates. The income paid for my mortgage plus a little extra and I sold the house a few years later. I walked away with a check for $18,000 and had been living for free the entire time I was there. I knew then that I wanted to be in Real Estate for the long term.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I rehabbed a property completely by myself a few years ago. It took me three months to do what a professional crew could have done in a week. I thought I was saving money, but I actually missed out on three months’ worth of rent while I was working nights and weekends to get it done. For my next two projects after that, I turned over the rehab to my rockstar property managers who have crews they work with. It has been one of the best decisions I have made in my investing career. Now, I can focus on what I am good at, finding deals. I do not every do the renovations myself anymore.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Expect the best and plan for the worst.” I am an optimistic person by nature, however, in my business I have found it extremely helpful to follow this advice. If you make your plan with the worst-case scenarios in mind and it still makes sense to move forward, then you will almost always be successful.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently working on growing my team of contractors so that I can do multiple projects at once. I think it is key to have redundancies and back up plans for every part of your business. Having a solid partnership with multiple contractors is especially important in helping me scale my business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company, New Horizon Home Buyers, did not exist a year ago much less have a web presence. Now, we are the number one Google ranked home buying company in our area. I hired an SEO expert to teach me how to build my website and rank on Google and then spent the next 8 months working on that without making any money or taking down any deals. I knew that my business would benefit much more long term but that it was going to take some sacrifices on the front end. This principle is at the core of our business. We are willing to do the hard things to be the best.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My SEO expert, who I hired has been vital in my success. His name is Jerryll Noorden with The Mighty Investor. He did not do the work for me, but he taught me how to become an expert myself. The knowledge I now have will make me 1000x what I paid him over the course of my life.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity is key in this business. I want my contractors to love working for me because I am fair, honest, and pay them on time. People love working with people they know, like, and trust.

Knowing how to work smarter not harder is a legitimate shortcut to success. Every time I encounter an issue or a challenge, I try to figure out how to solve it the most efficient way possible. I cannot be the expert in everything, but I can be an expert at leveraging the expertise of others and partnering with them. I embrace my own ignorance and seek out people who know more than me.

Adaptability is another key to success. Our world and our business are constantly evolving, and we must be able to adapt to the ever changing landscape in order to be successful. When COVID happened, many businesses went out of business while others thrived. Those that were able to adapt and overcome the challenges are still here today.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Being my own boss in real estate does take hard work and sacrifice but it also provides me the freedom to choose to do things like take off a couple hours in the middle of a workday to take my kids to the park. That freedom is what excites me the most.

Real Estate is simple and that is exciting to me because I am rarely, if ever, the smartest person in the room. I believe there are more millionaires of average intelligence in the Real Estate Industry than any other business I can think of. It is honestly just not that hard if you learn the basics and stick to a long-term plan.

One of my favorite things is that almost every Real Estate Investor I know is excited to share their experience with other people to help them be successful too! The community of real estate investors, for the most part, is great about giving back and helping other aspiring investors to be successful as well.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Commercial real estate in some large cities has been hit hard during COVID. Many companies went out of business and could not pay rent. Also, large companies that had people working from home now realize they may not need large, expensive office buildings if their employees are just as productive working from home. This may cause a decline in the value of some commercial real estate spaces. But like with any other challenge, those that can figure out a way to adapt will continue to thrive.

Material costs for building and renovating homes have skyrocketed in the past year. These increasing costs have been one of the many factors increasing the price of real estate in most of the country. Material shortages have been a struggle for many house flippers and investors.

Many inexperienced “investors” are trying to get into the Real Estate game before investing in their own education and really learning the business. I am excited for the opportunities that Real Estate can offer, and I hope that I can help others take advantage of that. However, I have seen too many people dive in without knowing what they are doing and have a tough time. I am not saying they need to be pros and have everything figured out, but some people get so excited about the opportunity that they do not first learn what pitfalls to avoid.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Celebrate excellence and use mistakes and failures as education to get better. Some of our best systems and processes came out of mistakes that we made. Instead of getting mad or upset, we debriefed to work together to make sure it never happened again. Without those mistakes we would not have grown to where we are today!

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Know what you are the best at and delegate everything else you can. Are you great at finding deals or are you a great contractor that can manage a project? Or is there another aspect of the business that you are best at? Figure out that thing and find other people to partner with or hire to do the other things. You may make less profit on each single deal but will become so much better at your business that you will be able to scale and grow much more efficiently. Know your numbers. You must either be an expert or work with an expert at running numbers like ARV, estimated repair costs, holding costs, etc. Trust the numbers. Real Estate can be an emotional business and it is exciting to get a big win, but do not let those emotions affect your judgement when deciding to go after a deal. Know your numbers, run those numbers, trust those numbers. This will keep your business successful for the long term. You make your money when you buy. Deal flow is crucial. To make it in this business you must be able to find deals on houses that can be improved. You can take the route I did and become an SEO expert, so people bring deals to you through your website when they need to sell their house. Or you can find another way, like working with a great wholesaler or real estate agent. Regardless, if you cannot find deals, it does not matter how great you can remodel a house. Relationships are the lifeblood of this business. Much of my success has come from putting myself in a position to meet and get to know others who were ahead of me in their own Real Estate Business. Extraordinarily little in this business has not already been done before so do not try to figure it all out yourself. Find others to learn from and become friends with. Then when you encounter a situation you have never faced before, you will have people to reach out to who have already been through that. Having the fanciest, nicest looking flips does not mean you will be successful or make any money. I am not saying the house flippers that have the fanciest flips are necessarily wrong. However, in my experience, the house flippers who renovate houses on an 8/10 scale but are quick and efficient, are much more profitable than the flippers attempting HGTV 11/10 fancy flips that take much longer and usually go over budget.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

The number one most important mistake I see is overestimating the return and underestimating the costs. This goes back to the life lesson quote, “Expect the best and prepare for the worst.” People get excited an emotional and forget to plan for when everything “hits the fan.”

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Always have cash reserves to weather a bad deal. Run conservative numbers with 10–15% built in for unexpected costs. Have multiple exit strategies in case the deal goes bad. Instead of selling, can it still cash flow as a rental or an Airbnb? Prepare for the worst so when the worst does not happen, it just makes the deal even better.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Before working full time in Real Estate, I was the director of a homeless outreach center. I loved my time working there and I would love to find a way to help increase the reach of movements that help those who have been previously homeless to not only be housed but become homeowners.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am the creator of the REI Field Guide, a collaboration of investors from all over the country to share stories of our successes, failures, and lessons learned. I also co-founded the blog, Real Life Investor Couple, with my wife where we write about our investing journey. You can also find out more about our Real Estate company on our About Us page.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.