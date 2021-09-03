Houri Bederian Mendoza of Beka Castin: “Find a healthy work life balance”

Find a healthy work life balance — Do not take your work home with you.. Make sure you leave your work problems and challenges at the office. And make time for family and friends. Believe it or not, this will actually help you become a better leader and a more successful entrepreneur because you will have time to destress and regroup which will lead to a clearer and more creative mind.

As a part of our series about 5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business, I had the pleasure of interviewing Houri Bederian-Mendoza of Beka Casting.

Houri Bederian Mendoza is a loving wife and mother, fierce businesswoman and a caring humanitarian. She is the COO of Beka Casting who understands that backyard entertaining, and relaxation are the hallmarks of a perfect summer. It is what Beka Casting has provided for the last 40 years. The established family-run lifestyle brand has a proven track record for fine outdoor cast aluminum furnishings and is launching in major U.S. retailers in 2022. Her vision and design savvy makes her a leader in the outdoor furniture industry and definitely someone to keep an eye on.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When my father passed away I started working at Beka to help my mom. I ended up falling in love with my job here and made it my lifes mission to turn it into my career path.

Can you tell us a bit about your family business and your role in it?

My parents founded Beka Casting ltd. in 1977. My father, being a hands-on craftsman, worked tirelessly to create high quality outdoor Aluminum furniture using a trade he learned to master while living in Australia. My mother was at the forefront of the company. Using her natural people skills to market their products at trade shows and sales events all over the world. Contrary to what most people may think, I wasn’t handed my position at the company. I started working at Beka from the bottom up, literally counting hardware in my early teens working my way up the ladder to packaging, admin work, then marketing and now for the past two years I’ve been overseeing everything from hiring a new team, purchasing and designing new and modern furniture to follow the industry trends, and building and planning for the future of Beka.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

Covid-19 has definitely made things interesting for us. I wasn’t unable to travel to do my annual buying/designing trip because of the pandemic. So, I reached out to my contacts overseas and told them my vision. I designed things with them via late night video chats about my expectations and styles and quality that I wanted to offer my customers. Endless emails going back and forth, sending them sketches of my desired looks. I was confident but nervous at the same time. But they were able to make my new product line based on these drawings and measurements and conversations all conveyed virtually. I purchased and sold containers of products that I had never seen in person or touched or sat in. When my shipments arrived at my warehouse with my samples I was overjoyed by the quality and craftsmanship as it was to Beka standards and we had one of the best years we’ve had in a long time.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t find any of my mistakes funny…but I definitely learned from them all. And I’ve made a lot of them! One that stands out to me is when I first started designing my own furniture I would literally draw on anything I could get my hands on. And I would get inspired in the most random places. I was on one of my buying/designing trips overseas when I drew a chair idea on a napkin and forgot to take it with me. Next thing I know, my competition is introducing a new design and guess what….it was the one I drew on that napkin!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are a Canadian family run business, and we’ve been around since 1977, I think this alone makes us stand out. We’ve survived through so many ups and downs, for example the economic crisis of 2008, 911, the death of one of our founders, and head of our craft, my father Avedis in 2002, and now we are thriving through a pandemic. It’s been a roller coaster of a ride, but we have always stayed true to our brand and our quality and have prevailed and will continue to do so for many years to come.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Traditionally, Beka has been known for manufacturing cast aluminium outdoor furniture. But now, we are adding other categories to our collections. This will help our customers (the retail buyers) because we aim to be a one stop shop for them. They can get different styles from one manufacturer to cater to the different styles of the end users that walk into their stores. So, in addition to our transitional cast, we will now offer modern extruded aluminum designs, as well as combining cast with wicker or rope for a more modern/European look. All of this will be available with Beka’s standard of quality that has been trusted for over 40 years.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s hard to name just one person. I have learned that in order to run a successful business I have to surround myself with a strong team, and I’m proud to say that I have done just that. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them so I’m grateful for my entire team! I am also grateful for my supportive and loving husband who believed in me and my vision and has stood by me over the past few years as I took on the role of C.O.O. allowing my mom to finally retire and enjoy her life. But, most of all I have my mother to thank for teaching me everything she knew and for trusting me to take over the legacy she built with my father that is Beka.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’d like to think that I have been a positive influence on people. Particularly my younger female family members. I hope that I have proven to them that they can do anything they set their mind to and to never give up on their dreams. I’d love to see the world become a better place for my daughters.

Ok thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main parts of our interview. How do you define a family business? How is a family business different from a regular business?

In your opinion or experience, what are the unique advantages that family owned businesses have? I think the biggest advantage of a family run business is that our core family values are embedded in everything we do. Our quality, our customer care, our designs, all reflect the strength of our family core. Beka is one of my sisters, theoretically speaking; She’s” my parents first born. So every decision I make for Beka reflects my family. And now, my husband and I are carrying on these core values within our little family and into the future of Beka.

What are the unique drawbacks or blindspots that family owned businesses have?

With a family owned business, sometimes it can be difficult to separate church and state. It can also be hard not to take things personally.

What are some of the common mistakes you have seen family businesses make? What would you recommend to avoid those errors?

A common mistake I’ve seen in many family businesses is when the current owner-operator of the business doesn’t know when to let go and allow the younger generation to implement new values to the business. It’s so important to work together and find a blend of the old and the new and make it work. Somehow keeping the old family core values while introducing new and innovative ideas and concepts.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders of family businesses to help their employees to thrive?

It’s important to create a positive atmosphere at work. I find that employees thrive when the mindset of the workplace is shifted towards positivity. It’s also beneficial to seek their input and communicate clearly and often in order for your employees to feel valued. When they feel valued, they will thrive and they will appreciate that their hard work is being recognized.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean with a story or example?

Leadership in business is the capacity of a company’s management to set and achieve challenging goals, take fast and decisive action when needed, and inspire others to perform at the highest level they can to reach their full potential. For example, we set a goal this year to reach a certain level in sales, we had many challenges to face with covid affecting so many aspects of our business; one of the biggest being cushions. We realized early on that getting cushions made by a third party company was going to slow things down for us so we decided it would be best to start making our own cushions for our local stores, and this has set us apart because we were able to avoid delays in sales due to cushion back orders, and this helped us surpass our initial goal for 2021. I’m very proud of that!

Here is our main question. What are the “5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

Have a plan — develop a plan that fully details how you’ll attack the challenges ahead Surround yourself with the right people (that doesn’t always mean family members) — your team is your backbone, make sure you can trust them, and rely on them when needed. Have quality product or service — set yourself, your product or your services apart from your competition. Make sure you can be proud of what you’re offering and that you believe wholeheartedly in what you offer your customers. For example, I know with every fiber of my being that my customers will be happy with their Beka furniture. And they will be taken care of once they become a Beka dealer. Get out there and network — try to meet and talk to people who have been in business longer than you have. Pick their brian, learn from them, ask their advice, ask what mistakes theyve made and how they recovered. Be a sponge and learn everything you can from as many people as you can. Find a healthy work life balance — Do not take your work home with you.. Make sure you leave your work problems and challenges at the office. And make time for family and friends. Believe it or not, this will actually help you become a better leader and a more successful entrepreneur because you will have time to destress and regroup which will lead to a clearer and more creative mind.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t just let life happen to you, you have to make life happen” — Idowu Koyenikan

Over the years I’ve learned that you can’t just sit back and expect opportunities to fall into your lap. You need to get out there and find them and grab them and make them yours. Nothing in life will be handed to you, you need to take it and claim it and make it your own. Although I’m running a family business, I had to work for it, and I had to work hard. I had to prove myself to my mother before she gave me the opportunity to take over hers and my fathers legacy, she didn’t just hand it to me, I worked hard and proved that I can take it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂 Sorry to be a little cliche, but I would love to sit and have lunch with Oprah Winfrey. She is strong, motivating, extremely intelligent, and uplifting. She’s been through so much in her life, and has overcome so many obstacles and yet, she manages to have a sense of peace and tranquility to her. Every time I hear her speak I’m in complete awe, whether it is advice she is giving someone or a life story of hers she is telling. She simply inspires me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement it would be one of LOVE and RESPECT. It’s simple….Love each other and treat each other the way you want to be loved and treated. And stand up for those who can’t stand up for themselves. There is too much hate, racism, sexism and violence out there. At the end of the day we are all human beings and we all have the same fundamental desire to be loved and respected for who we are; no matter what race, gender, religion or social ranking.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on Instagram and facebook and twitter @bekacasting. Also, check for updates on our website www.bekacasting.com