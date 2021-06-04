Hotel Lobby Designs That Talk Back To Your Customers

Hotel lobbies are basically fifty percent of your image on the customer. It is said that the first impression is the last. It might not be entirely accurate, but the hotel lobby definitely plays a significant role in the impression of your hotel. When a new customer enters your hotel, they notice the lobby first, followed by other parts of the hotel. Fit-out companies in Dubai are focusing on impressive hotel lobby designs to improve the outlook of your hotel.

A sophisticated and impressive hotel lobby is an amalgam of multiple elements that work together to give it a gorgeous look. Hotel lobbies are not only supposed to be eye-pleasing but also an expression of the state-of-the-art approach of the designer.

Let’s give you a precise guide on the essentials of an impressive hotel lobby.

Go Brown

Going brown does not refer to placing everything brown in the lobby, instead opting for wooden accents. Wood adds a contemporary yet modern feel to a hotel lobby, keeping the perfect balance between being cozy and formal. Wooden laminated walls are an ideal choice for hotel lobbies or wooden furniture that compliments the overall look of your hotel lobby.

Add Swag

If you do not believe in having an all-formal hotel lobby, you might be interested in adding bistro seating to your hotel lobby. Not everyone wants to have a formal, over-the-table meeting, but people look for a more casual sitting environment. To cater to that customer base, bistro seating is a favorable option when improving your lobby décor.

Opt for Marble

We at have observed that marble is a preferred choice for hotel lobbies. Though there is no specific reason to back the choice, it is primarily because of the neat and royal look it offers. Everyone knows that marble is associated with royal interiors, and the right use of the stone in hotel lobbies can elevate the look from a ten to a hundred instantly. Choose from the numerous marble options to see which one suits the aura of your hotel and matches perfectly.

Choose the View

The lobby is usually used by people waiting to explore the city or those who come to pick up a friend from the hotel. Do you think they would be more interested in looking at plain walls or enjoying a beautiful outside view? While redesigning a hotel lobby, choosing to expose the side with a view would help attract more customers. Your customer is your best marketer, and a happy customer means free branding. Who doesn’t love that anyway!

Offer Entertainment

Fit-out companies in Dubai understand that not all hotel lobbies have a gorgeous outside view to offer to their customers, but you can provide the entertainment they would appreciate. For example, displaying local art culture can be an excellent means of enabling the tourists to connect to the heritage of your country. Moreover, live music and performances create an interactive environment in your hotel lobby.

Drinks and Snack Bar

Hotel dining is fairly pricey, thus most guests avoid eating at the hotel to save money. You can attract more potential clients by providing complimentary drinks and snacks in the lobby. Choose self-service or waiters to provide a complimentary drink or snack to customers while they wait in the lobby area, with main dishes charged at conventional rates. A complimentary coffee station will help enhance the appearance of your lobby space.

Library

Not everyone might be interested in live music or performances, and some people might be more invested in spending their time reading a book. Include a gorgeous book rack with a versatile range of books to cater to readers of all interests to allow the readers to enjoy their spare time. If you think a book rack would look dull, maybe consider innovative furniture ideas that double up as a book rack. Add modern accents to the library to make it more appealing.

Conclusion

Exotic Interior Studio in Dubai suggests that hotels focus on all the interior elements, including the lobby that gives the first impression. From the floor to the walls and non-materialistic factors, everything makes your lobby stand out together!