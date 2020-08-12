Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hot Day? Reap the Benefits from Nature for Your Health.

Today may be the hottest day of the year so far in UK, so stay hydrated.

Sip water, small sips and often are best. If you like a flavoured water, make your own – add lemon or orange, mint, strawberries or cucumber.

Drink water first thing in the morning, before breakfast to speed up the absorption in the body, as when your stomach is empty, you absorb much quicker.

Expose your skin safely to hot sun rays. Research indicates that just 20 minutes exposure has a beneficial effects on your skin, if you suffer from eczema, dermatitis, acne, psoriasis or rosacea.

Want to improve your overall well-being?

Vitamin D, which we can absorb through our skin and retina has antimicrobial activity. Its deficiency has negative effects on general well-being and longevity. Vitamin D because of antimicrobial activity can reduce the risk of infection through multiple mechanisms, boosts inner immunity through  production of anti-microbial peptides (AMPs) and cytokine response. Vitamin D may reduce susceptibility to infection and can reduce inflammation in the body as it is responsible and takes part in regulating the production of inflammatory cytokines and immune cells which in turn fight pathogens, bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses. So spend some time in the sunshine responsibly. Additionally, Vitamin D is linked to to cancer prevention, it helps to provide higher energy levels and make your bones stronger.

University of Michigan study also indicated that warmer weather is beneficial for our memory and mood.

Influenza virus prevalence is decreased during the summer as it has been widely studied that hot weather impacts on the spread of desease. University of China is currently studying how heat at 56°C kills the SARS coronavirus at around 10000 units per 15 minutes and hid heat may or may not slow this pandemic.

45 minutes walk a day can keep that Dr away, so have a mindful walk in Nature. University of Japan had studied extensively the benefits of waking in forest for our overall well-being. Spend some time outdoors and be present, observe and interact with the natural world. Barefoot walking feels great and provided grounding (earthing) to your body. The research suggests through grounding, the natural defenses of the body can be restored. Further research is being done in this area, and what I know it feels great to take shoes off and stroll though the grass, activating the senses within the body and accupresure point that reflexology widely discusses.

I love the nature and how all the elements interact with our body.

Go outdoors today and become connected with the divine.

Alicja Son, TEDx Public Speaker/International Speaker/Educator/Author

Alicja Son is a TEDx and International speaker who is passionate about sustainable health, Mind, Body, Soul. She produces unique content to motivate clients she works with to make a change in their lives. An educator/informer revealing the importance of micro-minerals and trace elements from Geothermal Spas to improve your health. Alicja is becoming a published author in March 2020, book  Power of Minerals, Healing Spas of Europe. She is ecstatic about helping others  and believes  "It is never too late to change your state of health, lead a happier, healthier, more fulfilling life and have fun."

