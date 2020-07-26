Hoping for Happiness

Being Happy Is a Myth: Becoming Happy is Reality

By Renu Persaud, Ph.D



Being happy is a perception, an opinion that differs individually. Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa is a symbol of artistic mastery, yet it tells a much deeper story about happiness of the times. Mona’s infamous and tepid smile is a glance into historically changing social conceptions of happiness. At the time, it may have been ill conceived for well-bred women to display excessive happiness. The common stereotype was that “street women” were flamboyant in laughter.

The correlation between happiness and advancement in dental aesthetics is clear, and perhaps, a slight smile on Mona’s face, hid a lack of oral hygiene. As modern societies became increasingly conscious of “pretty smiles,” nice teeth meant wider, frequent and confident smiles, and the pressure to show off happiness was borne.

Physical displays of happiness resulted in deep-seated expectations for social conduct. Smiling revealed feelings of personal contentment, or at least the hope and appearance that we were supposedly happier on the surface.

Alas, a smile is but a minute part in the human search for symbolic happiness.

Real and fake happiness seem inseparable. Often, we do not know the difference. It is becoming increasingly clear that people who seem “so happy,” dwell in a secret life of misery. Our homes, cars, vacations, gadgets, hobbies are meant to add to our everyday happiness quotient. In the quest to find and show-off tangible forms of happiness, we’ve lost the true meaning of happiness.

Today, the fakest forms of happiness override happiness itself.

Still, our unrelenting pursuit of happiness manifests in personal and public life. Kind gestures to others, a pleasant scent, sunlight, nature, and bright colors may momentarily affect our daily dose of joy, but to find gratification is more complex.

Happiness is not a stand-alone emotional state we are in “search of.” The conditions of happiness are highly dependent on the prerequisite of hope.

Hope is a path, and happiness is the destination, one we will never reach. Hope sets the precedent for how we walk toward the horizon of happiness. As we ride on the train of life, we ignore the realization that we cannot meet happiness, because we are searching for “true happiness,” only when we recognize the impossibility of our task, can we be happy.

There is no truth in happiness; it is a sandstorm of lies told to us by others, or ones we tell ourselves. The truth does not exist, because the quest that we must seek “true happiness,” is a lie. Relentlessly, the pursuit continues as we search out knowledge from books, professionals, in any way shape or form.

We hope that nurturing mental health, self-care, contentment at work, and having fulfilling experiences shall get us closer to the endpoint of an unattainable goal in this or any lifetime. Our delusion to feel completeness in joy, has eluded us into thinking that life is about the quest for contentment.

In other words, we live our lives, work, conduct ourselves, fall in love, form friendships and relationships not to be happy, but with the hope of becoming happy.

Happiness is for the Virtuoso

The Aristotelian philosophy of happiness portrayed it as a godlike “virtue, “out of our hands” and under the rule of God; the Greek philosopher called it eudemonia. Happiness is gifted by God to those deserving it perhaps for their suffering, and encouraged a dismayed sway to life. During wartimes scenes of soldiers philandering with burlesque performers at a cabaret was meant to quell their own suffering, but there was a resounding sinfulness associated with such elation.

Today the individual is in control for creating happiness, not “God.” The idea of “being happy” is a product of modernity. Scientific, medical and technological advances opened crevices for us to control and manipulate our euphoric needs with interventions that mimic bliss. We might even try the artificially intelligent versions of simulating happiness, via robot friendships.

Escape measures enable the embracement of “stress-relief,” from work-life pressures. The hope is to feel sporadic temporal and fleeting moments that may potentially fetch happiness.

Is happiness an attainable virtue? Indeed a virtue is a feature that is attainable for humans. Virtue is wisdom, and we all have and carry our own unique compilations of wisdom. Thus, we need to appreciate that experiences give us knowledge; it is like the charger for our phone, we charge ourselves with wisdom in hopes that we move closer to happiness, with more wisdom comes more security, and we feel armed with more ways to protect and secure our path for happiness.

And yes, even with all our cumulative world-wise insights, we lose energy in the plight for a happiness haven. Life happens. And, like the battery on our phones, we need to recharge, constantly.

This continual boost keeps hope alive, but adversity diminishes the potential for happiness. These are the moments when “we’ve lost hope,” “we don’t want to try,” and we want to “give-up.” Only between the moments of wanting to give-up and feeling numb from never-ending displeasure can we move closer to happiness.

Somewhere along the way, we started believing unhappiness is a flaw and happiness a virtue; that we must all aim for being happy because it moves us closer to self-actualization. Social media feeds are overflowing with infinitely happy moments. We’ve jumped over walking the path of becoming happy directly to having found fake happiness. Embracing the tribulations of being human are ignored to capture smiles that produce a techno-savvy nirvana, the exact opposite of the Mona Lisa’s “grin.”

Happiness is the Ecstasy of Pain

In the business world, the only constant is change. Ideas circulate transform and return to their original stance. An idea remains the same, only the social approach and contextualization of the idea changes. Hoping for happiness has always been in our midst, but our use of the idea remains in flux.

At the onset of the Industrial Revolution capitalists aimed to maximize profits. Disenchantment from the mind-numbing work of widget-counting never entered the equation. In Karl Marx view, this created alienation, halting the potential for workers to feel happy. Turning to religion, provided the thrust of hope for happiness, and it became the “opium of the masses.”

Only a decade ago, happiness, fulfillment, love, relaxation, meditation, presence, authenticity were ideas that never entered the factory, boardrooms, cubicles or executive offices. Today, these are central to corporate strategies and employee satisfaction.

Pleasurable experiences teach us that being hopeful can bear fruit and hoping can create powerful moments of becoming happy.

In other words, we remain hopeful, in the quest for happiness. However, the extent of our courage to cultivate happiness requires self-determination, you must believe in yourself. There is more disappointment than joy in life, and hoping for happiness is easily fractured when we feel lost, not worthy, or we’ve been disrespected. We give up, halting the cultivation of hope and ultimately our potential for happiness. This is our greatest challenge; it is the reckoning point of mending the broken fragments of hope.

Our lifelong struggle comes down to hoping for happiness by our actions, and seeking truth in happiness.

We must live with a purpose that stimulates and nurtures hope, and our hope drives our ability to strive for goals. As we pursue goals, and edge closer to them, we feel more happiness, we don’t find it, we only feel closer to it. And, like a drug we become addicted to seeking it out.

Realize That Unhappiness Opens the Buds of Happiness

Every life event, occasion and stage of life is predicated on happy: happy birthday, happy anniversary, happy thanksgiving, and happy graduation, happy everything. We teach children the fairy tale version of happiness, “if you’re happy and you know it clap your hands,” to share and show the world how “happy” they are. However, happiness is not show. It is our potential to feel hopeful that we can seek and find those moments of happiness. The value of those moments is immeasurable; they are rarities in our lives.

Perhaps we need to allow children to grow from unhappiness and know how to recognize being depressed and experiencing disheartening life situations is how life pleasures are actually created.

Happiness can only stem from unhappiness. Simply “being happy,” or “smiling,” on the surface is the chagrin of fools.

In saying happy birthday, there is absolutely no guarantee that the greeting you give creates a state of joyfulness to the one receiving it. We communicate that we sincerely hope they feel happiness on the day of their birth with no way to measure or predict such joy.

Happiness is Deceptive

Ultimately, the spark to internal tranquility personally and professionally is how you “believe in yourself,” and the only way toward self-belief is by transcending personal chaos, or unhappiness.

We continue to hide behind the façade of happiness, for this is what we think people want us to feel, and when we do not feel it, we sense that we’ve disappointed them, so we pretend happiness because of social pressure.

Depression is pervasive, and our mental health is suffering more now than any other time in history. Today, we are afraid to express sorrow, sorrow is defined as failure. Failure of what; others’ expectations? The kind of happiness others hope for us may be sincere, yet it is mechanical. Our gratitude means that we want to be happy, for them.

It is healthier to find happiness in our regrets than simply being happy, here is where the lessons of life are found. Those of us who have real sorrow can know real happiness because we have a point of entry on the path of hope.

The modern expectation of happiness has created a haze of deception; this is the ruse of happy.

Happiness requires excellence, that you have excelled at being graduated, being married. But rather than simple happiness, you have more likely tried to excel in hopes of being happy having ventured through life’s stages.

Money gives you more freedom and more confidence to be happy. It drives opportunity to pursue the things and conditions that intensify our eagerness for happiness. But, money cannot and does not create happiness. It can’t ever do that, it can only buy pleasure. Desires are bought and sold in every global market and industry.

Happiness comes from the extent to which you in your mind are hopeful that you can attain it. Hopefulness sparks happiness. The promise of happiness lies in your heart and mind, and external events push you along the path.

An original idea in your mind remains a mere thought. You hope for assurance that acting on the thought will bring you feelings of happiness. The thought is not what creates happiness, it is the faith you have in the potential for what can become of the thought that leads to greater satisfaction.

What exactly is a state of happiness? It is a formalized acknowledgement of being happy. Yet, there is no greater lie than believing we can find complete happiness. It is not possible. Stop living to find that “state of being happy.” Instead, live in the joyful trance of anticipation. Have faith that in your lifetime you may meet complete happiness face to face, but know that you can’t.