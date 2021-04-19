Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Hopeful Trends for the Future of Our Health

Our world today is one of convenience. We live for two-in one products, rapid information and the ability to be flexible.  This has come with a change in the pace of our society. We simply lead more seemingly busier lives than our predecessors.  Even though we shouldn’t compromise on this, we all want convenience within […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
acceleration of digital health

Our world today is one of convenience. We live for two-in one products, rapid information and the ability to be flexible.  This has come with a change in the pace of our society. We simply lead more seemingly busier lives than our predecessors. 

Even though we shouldn’t compromise on this, we all want convenience within our healthcare system.  The physical act of sometimes going to the doctor’s office can be timely and exhausting, so we put it off.  This jeopardizes our potential physical health and compromises our ability to make health-based decisions. 

The medical field has sensed this hesitation and has been trying to adapt through digitalization.  This attempt was actually aided by the COVID-19 pandemic as patients were forced to adapt to digitalization and found that it was much more convenient for them. 

Through the embracement of digital technology, doctors have found that a new attitude towards technology could be the future of health care.  Doctors who have started to utilize technology believe that it will increase access to health care information by 71% and increase the standard of care by 62%. 

This is due to the potential 61% increase in patient engagement that would occur with increased digitalization.  Digital healthcare has the power to increase the interest in one’s health as well. 

By giving patients a more accessible health platform it could greatly impact the patients willingness to seek treatment.  Currently, access to health care records is laughable and exhausting and many people just won’t engage with it.  The digitization of health care records could see a direct correlation to a healthier society. 

Telehealth has had a huge impact on the reason many physicians have chosen to embrace digitalization.  Both patients and physicians prefer the interaction they receive on a telehealth appointment. 

For patients, it is convenient and easy to engage with telehealth.  There is no transportation needed and you don’t have to carve hours out of your schedule to have an active role in your health.  Telehealth enables physicians to see more patients and during the pandemic it gave them a safe way to continue practicing their jobs.  

With the growing changes in digitalization the innovation is not slated to end anytime soon. Many hospitals are realizing how outdated their systems are and are pushing for transformative change as soon as possible. 

Physicians are expecting digitization techniques to rise over the next couple of years.  More than 35% of physicians think that online scheduling will increase, 27% see increased engagements through patient portals and 31% see a rise in secure messaging platforms. 

While we do not yet know the extent of the impact due to digitalization, it is very clear that it is a positive one.  We know that this is a system that is beneficial for both patients and physicians and as such has continued emphasis in the future. 

The changes within the healthcare industry will revolutionize our current healthcare system. Do not be surprised if you don’t recognize the healthcare industry from your past – the future is coming:


Via: realchemistry.com

    Brian Wallace, President at NowSourcing

    Brian Wallace is the Founder and President of NowSourcing, an industry leading infographic design agency based in Louisville, KY and Cincinnati, OH which works with companies that range from startups to Fortune 500s. Brian also runs #LinkedInLocal events nationwide, hosts the Next Action Podcast, and has been named a Google Small Business Advisor for 2016-present.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Lessons for the World from COVID-19

    by E. Oluseyi Animashaun
    The Future Of Work Input
    Community//

    The Future Of Work Input – Henrik Von Sheel’s Industry 4.0

    by Brooke Whistance
    Community//

    Dr. Harold L. Paz of Ohio State University: “Recruit and train for the future of health care and medicine”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.