Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul – and sings the tune without the words – and never stops – at all. — Emily Dickinson

Being grateful is my way of keeping the hope alive. It’s my way of saying my prayers.

I am grateful to be able to eat the icing on the cookies in the cookie jar in the kitchen before eating the cookies.

I am grateful to be able to enjoy a hot shower, enjoy the smell of shampoo when I am washing my hair, using fresh clean warm towels right out of the dryer.

I am grateful for “now” of life. Like the dresses in my wardrobe, I have to wear and enjoy them now, or they will be outdated. Enjoy this moment, now, just look forward.

I am grateful for all the people who are in my life, with the awareness that people are not always perfect but sometimes, their imperfections make them the perfect people they are.

I am grateful for my mistakes, knowing I am allowed to make mistakes. So that once I learned my lesson, I can successfully make my transition from one phase of my life to another with ease.

I am grateful for the last movie I watched, I am grateful for my eyesight.

I am grateful to be able to talk to a friend on the phone, enjoy our talk, enjoy a good laugh.

I am grateful to enjoy the food I eat and my cup of tea.

I am grateful to enjoy taking a ride in the car, and the very fact that I have a car, and especially that I am able to drive

I am grateful for the fact that I can walk, opposed to how fast I can walk, or how far.

I am grateful to be able to enjoy the process of whatever I am doing and quit worrying about the destination.

I am grateful for all sorts of noises all around me; at least I am alive and I can hear.

I am grateful for my health.

I am grateful when some one close to my heart unexpectedly calls.

I am grateful to be able to enjoy looking at the falling leaves or the blooming flowers.

I am grateful for waking up in the morning, not rushing through life, “or I will run out of life.”

I am grateful for… and being grateful is my way of keeping the hope alive. It’s my way of saying my prayers.