Hooves & Headlights

Why I'm Aging in Places

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Perhaps you’ve heard the term “aging in place.”

Frankly, it makes my skin crawl. I much prefer “aging in places.”

In other words, exploring way outside your geographic and psychological comfort zone can ultimately keep you connected and vibrant.

This week I met Leeanne Gardner, founder of Unbridle It. One of her many passions is horses and equestrian-related businesses. We talked about young girls’ obsessions with horses and horseback riding.

I have written about my love for bicycle riding. This week, I’m picking up a new car (another Mini Cooper) and am looking forward to many road trips and adventures.

All my wheels

Living in the COVID-19 pandemic world has forced many people to stay put. But I’ve come to believe that riding — whether you’re simply pedaling around a new neighborhood, galloping around the desert, or tooling down a highway at 80 mph will ultimately keep your brain cells active and your imagination accelerating.

In fact, travel has been scientifically proven to keep us young. In an era when our long-distance travel options are limited, we need to look at local travel and selective road trips as a way of exploring.

Although my car and bike have become great “buddies,” horses have the added advantage of being intuitive and improving body awareness/posture. Equine therapy relieves stress and anxiety. Although I haven’t ridden a horse in decades, I’m now inspired to saddle-up.

So, whether your vehicle of choice is a Mini or a mare…has stirrups or a steering wheel…a bridle or a basket…movement and escape are important at any age.

In the timeless words of a wise doctor (Seuss, that is):

Nancy A Shenker, The Silver Hair Playbook: How to Be a Bad Ass >50™

Nancy A. Shenker is a marketing innovator, brand builder, writer, speaker, and self-proclaimed rule breaker. Over the course of her 40-year business and marketing career, she has been a C-level executive, an entrepreneur, and a mentor to hundreds of small businesses at all stages. Founder of theONswitch marketing, Nancy was formerly a senior executive for major consumer and business brands, including Citibank, MasterCard, and Reed Exhibitions. She has written four books, and publishes a women’s entrepreneur community (www.sheBOOM.com), as well as AI/machine learning/robotics site www.EmbracetheMachine.com and travel and lifestyle site www.BleisureLiving.com. She also wrote a column for Inc.com called Bots & Bodies (about the human side of tech) and is a contributor to a wide range of consumer and business media. She recently won the "Killer Content Award" for a major project for a fast-growing technology company.

