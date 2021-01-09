Honor Your Grief

The new year is meant to be a fresh start. A time of promise and possibility. But this particular year, as the pandemic continues, new variants emerge and troublesome events unfold in the US capital, we’ve felt other things: sadness, pain and frustration. The upheaval of 2020 continues into 2021 in new and different ways, but it doesn’t need to unmoor us from our journey towards resilience. 2020 has been our greatest teacher, an immersive masterclass in resilience, and we can use these same skills to find our emotional bearings during this difficult time.

We’ve spent the better part of 2020 intentionally creating habits to protect and grow our resilience. Now is the time to double down on those efforts. Whether its a media diet or daily movement, its vital to create space between ourselves and the headlines. We can also create some healthy emotional space using the technique below.

PROCESS YOUR GRIEF

We’ve been through so much this past year and since the hits keep coming, its been difficult to process our grief. Honoring our emotional life is critical to building resilience. The science shows that writing about our challenges can be an incredibly therapeutic and healing process, even in the midst of the challenge itself.

One powerful writing technique we can adopt is to spend 20-25 minutes daily for four consecutive days writing about our grief and the challenges we’ve faced. Write about whatever comes to mind, examining all the nooks and crannies of your emotional life. Over course of four consecutive days of writing, you’ll experience less emotional reactivity to the event. And these results can be lasting. This therapeutic writing exercise can be so helpful right now as we process our grief of current events, and its a proven way to help us build our resilience in the midst of difficult times.

BRIGHTER DAYS AHEAD

The vaccine is here and the end is in sight. We’ve started to see glimmers of hope and respite from the dark tunnel of 2020. Brighter days are assuredly ahead in 2021.

In the meantime, as we wait for the tide to turn there’s still so much we can do so much to stay buoyant. Our hard-won resilience depends on our it. Let’s forge onwards, together!

