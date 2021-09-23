Honey Tales: Eddie Chamblee #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerican #BlackAmericanMusic 🍑

Nature surely has a passion for seduction and healing. Furthermore, she has a way of demonstrating her artistic side. It’s supernatural. The very ingredient of honey 🍯 is as ancient as time; a special gift from nature, to be exact. The very coloring, texture, and aura has a way of bringing a deepening vibe into your very Soul! It is so enriching that it has the power of bringing life into the musical arena.

When it comes to honey, we think about its slow texture. Honey 🍯 takes its time. It is not easily rushed. So many people have yet to understand its healing purposes, and other uses for its very presence on Earth. You can find different variations of its existence, within other countries. It’s fascinating! The very making of honey, and its process through bee culture, is the living proof of nature’s genius. Yes. She is much more complicated than what we have imagined her to be. That’s a wonderful thing. It means she is one example, for why humanity has so much more to explore.

Here we are. We are back inside of the Black American, musical form, known as Jazz music! Jazz is a celebration of the Black American musical journey and experience. It’s symbolic of one’s ability to expose the humanity and laughter among a peculiar people, who were heartbroken. Nevertheless, their very objective was to, survive! And survive, they did! ❤ Of course, we can say that “surviving” is an understatement. They did more than “survive.” There was the battle to overcome, and flourish!

Moving into the song 🎵, entitled “The Honeydripper,” there is a different performance and take on things. For starters, it’s about understanding a more fast-paced beat to the slower pace we are used to seeing from honey. Through this musical interpretation, honey had broken through its traditional molding, and is creating an adventure of its own. It’s vibe (and energy) is so sporadic, you begin to wonder if it’s really honey. Oh, but it is. It truly, is!

Evidently, someone is dripping the honey. It means they have positioned the honey to their own rhythm and beat. The music of honey is their music, as well. What we hear unfolding is one’s personal relationship to the honey story. It’s their personal story. It’s their personal tale; their honey tale, in fact.

So, let’s close our eyes and imagine, for a second. What story is being told? A myriad of interpretations can take place. So, let’s begin with, one. For starters, there is one vision of a man, who awakens to a beautiful day. The day is cheerie! His heart is filled with the youthfulness of a child. He sees that his community is in need of, love. And so, there is one elixir he uses to add a magical glow to his environment. It’s called, honey. With his honey jar in hand, he moves throughout the neighborhood, sprinkling magical honey into the air. Surely, and surely the sky in his neighborhood turns into gold. Soon, those within his community become happy (and loving), again! Now, isn’t that a beautiful tale? Who would have ever known that honey makes a person feel, happy?

Jazz has the right texture and eloquence in performing, honey! It is that sweetening factor, as it relates to a velvet-like texture of Black America’s musical gardens. That’s what it’s about. For Black America’s legacy, Jazz is the honey, which has kept our people, together. The stickiness of honey, in a sunny tale!

Eddie Chamblee