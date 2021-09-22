Honesty’s Loving Attraction Highlight: Frehel #France 🇫🇷

Attraction is the entry point into love. Whether it’s a person’s smile, their hair, or other parts of their outer appearance, there is something regarding the physical, which makes a person very attractive. One could also state that it’s their charisma, personality, and charm. Putting it plain and simple, we have to understand the power of physical attraction. After all, it is the key factor, which initiates a conversation. Is that a ptoblem? No. Then again, for some it is.

Sometimes, love (and its hidden energies) has the power to grant us the power to overlook the outer appearance. Know this, and know it, well! It’s aboit how a person makes us feel, which seals the attraction. The outer appearance is important. Simultaneously, there are those hidden energies, which certifies the coupling. So, what’s next? Oh yes! There’s a problem. Someone’s husband or partner is not considered attractive. Physically, he is not attractive. However, there is still a loving connection between them. She continues to love him, regardless of his physical type or annoying mannerisms.

Here we are in French waters. Passion, love, and beauty are in the air. Love moves through French landscapes, and the most unlikeliest of individuals come together, through love’s audacity to cover the Earth. Through a beautiful and quaint song, we come to hear a ballad regarding one woman’s story in loving a man, whom is not considered attractive. His masculinity comes under question. And yet, and yet, she continues to love him. Through and through, she loves him. It does not matter if he is not considered the most attractive (or the most handsome) person, alive. She loves him. In fact, he is her love. There is no doubt about that. Then again, there are those annoying auras, which can’t escape her mind. Of course, she probably wishes he was more masculine. Secretly, she desires him to be more masculine. Nevertheless, the love is still there. Can you imagine such a level of honesty coming from a song? Can you? Let’s move it along.

Known as “Tel Qu’il Est,” and those desires come into light, through one legendary dame of French landscapes. Taking us into another world (a higher world), we understand the frustrations of one woman to be with a man, who may not be her ideal type. So many women dream of a manly man; the epitome of masculinity. It’s natural. One seeks protection. One seeks the beauty of being comforted in one’s femininity; knowing that there is a man to keep them safe from harm.

J’avai reve de prendre un homme, I had dreamed of taking a man

Un garcon chic et distingue, A chic and distinguished boy

Mais je suis chipe pour la pomme, But, I’m stuck for the apple

D’un vrai tordu mal balance, Of a twisted, bad balance

Ce n’est pas un Apollon, mon Julas, It’s not an Apollo! My Jules

Il n’est pas taille comme un Hercule, He ain’t cut like a Hercules

Et meme s’il est plein de defauts, And even though, it’s full of flaws

C’est lui que j’ai dans la plau, It’s him that I have in my skin

Let’s contemplate this for a second. If a woman is discussing on the lack of physical attraction for her man, then there are two ways of addressing this. For starters, there is also understanding that beauty is also skin deep. Not only is it skin deep, but a person can find one’s partner attractive in another way. Then again, we can’t deny the reality of wanting a more healthier version of our current mates. Lastly, there is the option of being quiet and using words of encouragement, for the betterment of one’s partner. That can work for some people. Then again, there is nothing more agonizing than sitting in frustration, at the lack of satisfaction held for your partner’s physique. Nothing more dissatisfying, at all. Well, what’s a girl to do? Make it simple: Tell the truth! Tell it with kindness, love, and one’s affection. Convey these to one’s partner and let that deeper love, be the guide.

True beauty and attraction begins at the very core. Of course, so many people fail to understand that. Sometimes, as humans, we get so caught up in the outer attraction of an individual, that we disregard the qualities of what being a couple truly means. Everyone has their flaws; regardless if we are willing to acknowledge them. There is room for improvement with everyone. Needless to say, let’s take the time to appreciate the beautiful things, regarding the one we love. Afterall, let’s think on it this way. Having that loving connection is significant. It grants us the power to start from the inside. Once that is done, we are able to do the gradual work for other areas of improvement. And, yes! That deals with the physical aspect, as well.

Tel Qu’il Est! Oui, Cherie! Accept him for who he is. And, with loving words, one will come to see the physical change, for a loving desire! ❤💙💜

Frehel