Hone your skills..

Learning never exhaust the mind - Leonardo da Vinci

Skills within us identify who we are.. everyone has lot of skills without knowing to us, we never realize that we have such skills. Find such skills within us and start working it in the upcoming year. Because a skillful person have ability to earn more, with many skills they’ll be catchy to others eye and for sure opportunity knocks the door. Identify the skills you are good at… keep hone your skills. If you are good at writing, improve your writing by reading more books, writing more. If you are good at painting learn many painting techniques. Sharpen your skills and shine more. Fix the skills to be sharpen this year, include everything in your goal setting for this upcoming year. Fix it learn and earn from it.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

