Homeschooling For Busy Dads: Tips for Getting More Involved in Your Kids Education

Drastic changes in society encouraged more families to take up homeschooling in the last year. Although it has been practiced by many, homeschooling often paints a picture of moms being the primary teacher in the home school. But have you ever heard about homeschooling dads?

Whether you’re taking on the role as the primary educator or stepping in some time to give your wife a break, dads can also be great homeschoolers. Most homeschooled children have a traditional family setup. Daddies are working while mommies stay at home and handle the homeschooling process.

These days, more fathers are becoming involved in homeschooling too. Dads are the epitome of authority, security, stability, and strength. These are great qualities that make great educators.

Realistics Tips for Busy Dads

Both parents significantly impact their children’s education; thus, many dads don’t want to miss out on anything. A dad’s role in homeschooling is quickly established when both father and mother set the goals they need to accomplish.

Even working full time, you can work around your schedules and activities to stay involved in your children’s education. Here are some great homeschooling tips for busy dads!

1. Get All the Resources You Need

Whether a homeschooling parent is brand new or seasoned, you need to prepare ahead of time. No parent is perfect, and you have to acknowledge your weaknesses. You can’t be expected to teach from scratch when you have no background in the subject. You should get as much information as possible even before your kids start their formal lesson learning.

You can also seek assistance from tutors for more complex subjects such as Algebra, Essay Writing, and others.

2. Don’t Be Competitive

Homeschooling is not a competition. Why do you think homeschooled kids can attend college without the burden of being behind? It’s because they’re learning at their own pace. Homeschooled children don’t have to compete with other pupils in school physically or mentally.

Other parents who have children enrolled in public or private schools tend to compare themselves with others’ grades, standings, and achievements. In homeschooling, you’ll know your child’s strong points and weaknesses better than anyone else.

3. Be Interested

When you’re involved in your children’s education, they won’t find it difficult to confide in you. Ask your kids about the subjects they are studying and what books or websites they used for reference. Show interest when talking with them so that they’ll feel comfortable asking for your help if needed.

Homeschooling is not just about completing your tasks and checking them off your list. It’s about showing interest in the process and taking time to know how they are doing.

4. Be Available

Don’t be strict with your kids during homeschooling hours. They may enjoy learning, but that doesn’t mean they’ll understand everything right away. If they ask for help, don’t dismiss them or answer their questions with a “You should know this by now.”

Because you are homeschooling doesn’t mean that you have to do all the work, but it does mean that you have to take the time to guide them. Always be available for your children during homeschooling hours so that they won’t feel alone or stressed out.

5. Set a Good Example

Besides being interested in your children’s education, you need to set a good example. Children often learn by doing, so show them how to do certain things, and they’ll follow your lead. Prepare lessons ahead of time and help them if needed when it comes to real-life activities. Even if you don’t have a background in the subject, show them that you’re willing to learn along with them.

6. Take Field Trips

Take time out of your schedule and visit places where they can learn more about their subjects. Some of these places may include museums, historical landmarks, zoos, or national parks to learn about the environment and more. Prepare some info to answer your kids’ queries about the place and things you see on your trip. Asking assistance from park or museum personnel can make your trip more educational and exciting.

Occasional trips also break the monotony of learning inside the home. It is a refreshing experience where kids can socialize and learn differently. Get out of your comfort zone and try something new with them. You’ll all establish beautiful memories in the end.

7. Bring Your Kids to Work

Bring your kids to work if possible; it’s a great way for everybody to get involved. Some companies practice this once a year, but it is an exciting experience for children to explore your workplace. You can teach them lessons when they’re on break time or when they have finished their tasks. If you work from home, teach them while you’re working on your computer. Learning about their parent’s work is an enriching experience for kids too.

8. Be Your Kids Superhero

You may not be a superhero with superpowers, but it’s never too late to become a hero in your children’s eyes! Yes, your kids look up to superheroes because they do extraordinary things and don’t scold or punish people. You can start by praising them for their positive deeds and asking them to put themselves in the other person’s shoes.

Did you know that superheroes have a secret identity? Although there is no way of knowing if someone is a superhero just by looking, they must keep their identities secret. You can teach your children to avoid boasting about their achievements and asking for special treatment in real life.

Final Thoughts

Homeschooling is not an easy task. It is exhausting and challenging, but the rewards are great. When you homeschool your kids, they will look forward to learning because they know that their efforts won’t go unnoticed. More so, children view their dads more seriously. But they also look forward to the fun of learning with you. They’ll also gain a sense of independence and confidence and achieve better relationships with other people.

Start teaching your children these homeschooling tips and watch them thrive in the new normal!