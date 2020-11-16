Homes that Dialogue with Nature

Have you ever imagined living a life far away from nature? It’s hard I suppose.



In a poetic term, nature and all of its elements are home for us humans. It gave us life and the sense of well being we might underappreciate—yet cannot live without. This is why incorporating natural elements in at least 30% of our lives per day is necessary to have breakfast before working on a tense meeting.

Therefore, being far from nature, as what we meant by far isn’t the distance but mentally and psychically unable to capture, sense, and encounter with the natural being, no one can ever imagine.

As nature is home to all living beings, it makes endless remedies to every health problem (at least it always succeeds in making a quick heal). Say, it reduces anxiety, blood pressure, lower stress hormone levels, and, most of all, bring back all the good mood and positivity to our inner being.

How long does it take for us to be precisely being in nature to get the sense of well being

Many research has stated that it takes at least 120 minutes per day. Meaning, we need to spend 14 hours per week in nature to maintain a truly healthy body and mind and a greater sense of well-being.

According to the global association of nature therapy guides, they believe that the forest is the therapist. This emphasizes every element that comes from nature: water, air, lights, trees, and greeneries, including forests, makes the most proper healing of all problem relevancies we encounter today.

A study in 2015 showed how a community with good exposure to nature reduces crime and aggression. While in a study led by mathew white of the european centre for environment & human health at the university of exeter, has found that in a group of 20.000 people who spent at least two hours a week in green spaces (be it local parks, or simply the outdoor) were substantially to report good health and psychological conditions, than those who rather isolate themselves indoor.

The effects shown were massive and cut across different occupations, ethnic groups, and even people from rich or poor areas and those with chronic illnesses and disabilities.

Now the question is, how much is enough? If 2 hours isn’t a specific amount of time, and being in nature does not necessarily mean you have to be somewhere in the middle of a forest, alone.

Let’s move from these two hours to infinite time. Wouldn’t you want to have a good exposure to nature to reach a sense of well being to the fullest without much effort? design makes it possibly worth your effort.

Simply bring the element of nature close to your home, be it inwards, outwards, or build your house next to a planted green trees. Then the endless dialogue between you and nature will be permanence.

Here are some of the best examples of the home design that incorporates nature essence for greater well being.