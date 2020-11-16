Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Homes that Dialogue with Nature

Have you ever imagined living a life far away from nature? It’s hard I suppose. In a poetic term, nature and all of its elements are home for us humans. It gave us life and the sense of well being we might underappreciate—yet cannot live without. This is why incorporating natural elements in at least […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Have you ever imagined living a life far away from nature? It’s hard I suppose.


In a poetic term, nature and all of its elements are home for us humans. It gave us life and the sense of well being we might underappreciate—yet cannot live without. This is why incorporating natural elements in at least 30% of our lives per day is necessary to have breakfast before working on a tense meeting.

Therefore, being far from nature, as what we meant by far isn’t the distance but mentally and psychically unable to capture, sense, and encounter with the natural being, no one can ever imagine.

As nature is home to all living beings, it makes endless remedies to every health problem (at least it always succeeds in making a quick heal). Say, it reduces anxiety, blood pressure, lower stress hormone levels, and, most of all, bring back all the good mood and positivity to our inner being.

How long does it take for us to be precisely being in nature to get the sense of well being
Many research has stated that it takes at least 120 minutes per day. Meaning, we need to spend 14 hours per week in nature to maintain a truly healthy body and mind and a greater sense of well-being.

According to the global association of nature therapy guides, they believe that the forest is the therapist. This emphasizes every element that comes from nature: water, air, lights, trees, and greeneries, including forests, makes the most proper healing of all problem relevancies we encounter today.

A study in 2015 showed how a community with good exposure to nature reduces crime and aggression. While in a study led by mathew white of the european centre for environment & human health at the university of exeter, has found that in a group of 20.000 people who spent at least two hours a week in green spaces (be it local parks, or simply the outdoor) were substantially to report good health and psychological conditions, than those who rather isolate themselves indoor.

The effects shown were massive and cut across different occupations, ethnic groups, and even people from rich or poor areas and those with chronic illnesses and disabilities.

Now the question is, how much is enough? If 2 hours isn’t a specific amount of time, and being in nature does not necessarily mean you have to be somewhere in the middle of a forest, alone.

Let’s move from these two hours to infinite time. Wouldn’t you want to have a good exposure to nature to reach a sense of well being to the fullest without much effort? design makes it possibly worth your effort.

Simply bring the element of nature close to your home, be it inwards, outwards, or build your house next to a planted green trees. Then the endless dialogue between you and nature will be permanence.

Here are some of the best examples of the home design that incorporates nature essence for greater well being.

    Sharina Li

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Jon Sharpe on how to create interior spaces that support your mental health and wellbeing

    by Dave Devloper
    Unplug & Recharge//

    The Ways Nature Helps Us Thrive

    by Justine Pattantyus
    Nature
    Community//

    THE UNTHINKABLE Natures Migration into the Digital Landscape.

    by David Hoptman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.