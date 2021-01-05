Homeostasis and Change

One day in 2016, I decided to go for a run.

The first few steps were awesome, I felt free, I was supercharged! but that quickly changed.

After a couple of minutes, I started to feel slightly lightheaded.

A few strides further and a feeling of sickness waved fiercely up from my stomach through my entire body.

After less than a mile I felt like I might just drop dead, right there on the road.

Have you ever had an experience like this? Maybe you started a new diet, decided to do a new hobby, change of career, or something else completely? And just a few days, maybe even hours in you started to experience strange rumblings of emotion in your body, a resistance beyond your strength to fight.

These experiences are symptoms of a homeostatic alarm sounding.

That day in 2016, I stepped out of my front door with grand plans of becoming a runner. Very quickly my body had started to notice changes in my breathing pattern, and with each stride my heart rate changed. Both my breathing and heart rate venturing outside of my normal range.

In an urgent effort to bring everything back into its ‘known’ balance the body doesn’t bother offering small signs, primarily because we are really well trained to ignore and override them. Most of us don’t listen to our bodies when we are feeling unwell or out of sorts. We ignore it.

So, when we are outside of our normal range in term of homeostasis it screams as loud and urgently as it can !!

“Urgent! Warning! Stop what you are doing, stop it immediately, or you’re going to die!”

And that’s just one example of homeostasis and more specifically how it gets in the way of your new fitness goal.

From that experience onwards (on a psychological level) you may notice a little pang in your body, and a voice in your head resisting every time you even think about putting on your running shoes.

What is Homeostasis?

It’s our tendency to prefer that things stay as they already are. It’s the leaning towards a relatively stable equilibrium between interdependent elements. We then maintain homeostasis through the mental patterns we create.

Socially, we remain stable through things like conformity. We join and stay within particular groups because we are comforted by the ability to maintain attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors congruent with our own. With little risk of those attitudes, beliefs and behaviour to be challenged. And if any are challenge there’s always the golden buttons…

BLOCK, UNFRIEND, LEAVE GROUP

This is one reasons ‘groups’ work so well, they allow us to stay in homeostasis.

There is a constant tension between homeostasis and change. If we become overloaded with change in a short period of time it can disrupt the internal balance. Too little change can lead to apathy. With the current situation we are battling with the equilibrium of both.

Too much change at one level and too little day to day change at another.

We may find ourselves wishing our lives to be predictable, solid and unchanging. There is a critical balance between the two systems and we attempt to organize our lives to minimize change we can massivly limit both the possibilities for growth and satisfaction in our lives.

Ignoring the presence of change may give us a temporary sense of stability, but it is an illusion.

Whether like it or not, this process is happening in every moment.

How do we develop our capacity to be open to the possibilities around us, to loosen our fear change?

Step one is to simply acknowledge that we are working with the balance between homeostasis and change – that we need both.

Step two is to just pay attention to what is happening within us and around us. That’s not as easy as it sounds. Paying attention takes practice.

Attentional Response

Think of attention as a highlighter. As you read through a book, the highlighted section stands out, causing you to focus your attention to those words. It also involves ignoring a competing stimuli.

Attention allows you to filter out information and perceptions that are not relevant at the moment. Our attentional system allow us to focus on something specific in our environment while tuning out irrelevant details, but it also affects our perception of the stimuli surrounding us.

We could practice attention by noticing any number of things. A very simple and effective tool for training our attention can be noticing our breathing. Breathing is never constant. Each breath is different. No breath stays fixed for a moment. Even if we hold our breath, our body changes in response to that holding instant by instant. Focusing our attention on breathing is a practice that’s available to us all the time.

As we train our attention we can turn that basic curiosity to everything. Rather than making judgments, we can simply become aware of what life is bringing us on all levels. And we can cultivate a grateful awareness of the balance in our lives between homeostasis and change.

Needless to say, homeostasis makes it difficult to embrace change.

It’s a powerful force that often results in us experiencing internal setbacks.

The good news is that if you keep pushing, if you deploy your GRIT homeostasis will eventually adapt to the new and create a new internal point of reference.

If you keep showing up, your body will eventually get used to the running, or whatever it is you want to become and even begin to crave it.

Being a, runner, or an athlete or a writer or a business owner will become part of your self-image, and you’ll experience resistance if you don’t go do this things.

Your friends will get used to this different version of you, they might even join you on your adventure.

So, whenever you make a decision that requires a change, expect homeostasis to pop up and attempt to kick your ass.

Know that there will be setbacks, and keep pushing on with unwavering commitment regardless.

Change is constant. That’s the beautiful truth of being alive.