Home sweet home? How quarantine redefines stress

At the same time, bonds can become complicated and those who live alone can feel vulnerable. Here are some keys to control these states.

Normally, the home represents a refuge to which we return after an intense day to rest, enjoy our loved ones, and relax. Each member of the family has their work or school responsibilities outside the home and usually the ‘quality’ time that the family group shares does not usually exceed four hours a day. The quarantine preventive, face suspension of school activities, and democratization of the home office in these times of pandemic has led to increased spending more amount of time in our homes. At first glance, this situation would seem to constitute an idyllic setting, but the new lifestyle also implies new problems.

A widely used concept in microeconomics is the law of diminishing marginal utility, which states that as consumption of a good increase, the utility that we obtain per unit of consumption decreases.

Something similar happens with human relationships: although we all long to spend more hours with our loved ones, as we begin to spend more time at home we notice that tension and rapidity appear. In fact, confinement in confined spaces for long periods of time can produce irritability, restlessness, insomnia, and anxiety, symptoms encompassed by the term ‘cabin syndrome’.

The implementation of the quarantine regime has been associated worldwide with an exponential increase in the rate of separations and divorces since going through social confinement represents a great challenge for the couple. On the other hand, since isolated from the social matrix and in the context of growing uncertainty about the health and economic future, consultation for symptoms of depression.

There are some effective steps we can take to reduce stress levels during quarantine:

1- Maintain fluid communication with our family members and loved ones. Numerous studies show that giving and receiving affection increases blood levels of oxytocin, also known as the ‘happiness hormone’.

2- Follow a daily schedule

with clearly established schedules for sleep, work, homework, recreation, and exercise. It is very important that we do not let work invade our personal lives: at a certain time of day, we have to ‘lower the blind’, turn off the notebook, and put the cell phone in airplane mode. In these times of great uncertainty, a predictable routine helps us better organize our time and stay calm.

3-Perform physical exercise daily.

Although the restriction of mobility makes it difficult to practice most sports, there are very interesting alternatives to stay active without leaving home. Regular exercise helps us fight anxiety and improves the subjective feeling of well-being.

4-Avoid ‘information intoxication.

While being informed is important, over information can be disconcerting and emotionally counterproductive. I suggest limiting your newscast exposure to no more than one hour a day.

5-Propose a goal related to personal improvement.

Pursuing a specific goal will keep us motivated and focused. Let’s take advantage of the possibilities that technology gives us to learn a new skill, practice a language, research a topic that interests us or simply meditate for a while every day.