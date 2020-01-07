Log In/Sign Up
Holly Matrimony

My whole heart for my whole life.

By

Dear Mom,

I got married two years ago today. It didn’t look like what I thought it would, especially during this crazy age of Pinterest boards and hanging floral centerpieces. My big day evolved into a pretty untraditional destination wedding.

There was no ring, no champagne and no Canon in D… hell, there wasn’t even a groom in sight. My wedding dress was a johnny gown, that doubled as my something blue. My Catholic church was a Boston hospital. My hairstylist and make up artists were nurses and a surgical team. I even ended up being my own photographer (as seen from my selfie above) as it was often just me and the persistent beeping of a heart monitor of my (now fixed) Mitro Valve .

Don’t worry… don’t worry…. it’s not nearly as depressing as it sounds. I mean, I wasn’t completely alone… family and friends were in attendance, coming and going throughout my seven day ICU ceremony.

Wait… feeling perplexed?

I understand Mom, since mine was a type of marriage that we never talked about… IT WAS A MARRIAGE TO MY SELF. On the morning of January 8th, 2018, Dad and Christina walked me down the “aisle” into Brigham & Women’s hospital and I TOOK RESPONSIBILITY FOR MY LIFE and electively chose to have open heart surgery before I was told by Dr. Singh that I HAD to.

I committed to blending my comfortable “old” life with the great unknown while uniting my broken heart with the gift of my writing to keep me grateful and awake.

For the first time in my 34 years on this earth, I vowed in sickness and in health, for richer or for poorer, till death do us part, I would at long last honor and unconditionally love my Self.

Two years later, and there is still so much of that love all around me. I feel it just as much as I did when I said YES to healing my heart. I began a journey with my forever life partner. And now it’s me and my whole heart for my whole life.

Looking back, my wedding was such a blur… but then again… it was also exactly like they always said… “the best day of my life.”

Wholeheartedly,

Holly 

    Holly Ruth Finigan, a healer with my words

    Wholeheartedly ​Holly Ruth Finigan is a word artist, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and social media marketing strategist. She teaches people through her writing and communication skills how to feel empowered through self love and in healing relationships with parents. She always begins by letting others know that the first and most important relationship to heal is the one they have with themselves. Holly studied English/Journalism at the University of New Hampshire. She has written and lived around the world but always comes home to her Happy Place of Nantucket Island. It was on this “Grey Lady” where in 2012, she founded her first company, The Nantucket blACKbook, which is a platform for teaching brands and businesses to rely on advocacy over advertising for digital marketing. She is rigid with just two things in her life... a daily gratitude list and her meditation ritual. She considers every day she wakes up to be the best day of her life. ​She is currently finishing her memoir. 

