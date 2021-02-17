Holly Croft of ‘MissRunwayReady’: “Nourish your body with goodness”

Nourish your body with goodness, this always makes be feel like I’m taking care of me and that is the first step to feeling beautiful.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Holly Croft, a mother, fashion model, and CEO of MissRunwayReady. With over 53,000 Followers on Instagram and a passion for fitness, wellness and beauty she has transitioned her career from being primarily a fashion model to the founder of her own company which helps offer guidance and development of new models in the very competitive modelling industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Hi I’m Holly Croft the model behind the world of @hollylovesrunway. I’m a mummy and have been in the fashion and fitness industry for over 15years. My career started as a side job whilst study at University. I truly fell in love with the industry and after spending the early years of my career in London and Germany, I moved to New York where I was signed by State Model Management. This opened up so many doors for me as a model and my career excelled. From fashion week, to filming for Project runway, high fashion catwalk was where my career focused on. Now a CEO of my own Runway and Coaching Company (@Missrunwayready) for new face signed models here in NYC, offering guidance and nurturing the development of new models in a very competitive industry. Being successful in any career path always needs a strong supportive system at the foundation, this I’m proud to be part of working with some of the top agencies here in NYC and helping the development of young models starting in the industry.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The biggest turning point in my career was the move to New York City, I’ll always remember walking through the doors of State Model Management and crossing paths with this vibrant smiling woman, who stared like she really saw ME… like I was something special. Turned out she was the Director of the model agency and she signed me that day. Seven years on Carri Dolce the Director at State Models has become one of my closest friends..she pushes me to be the best I can be at my career, as a person and as a mom. Forever grateful and thankful for her.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I look back on my journey as a model and laugh at so many of my experiences along the way, but I’ll always remember my first casting, like a deer in the headlights, new to the industry and little guidance I showed up with a full face of makeup, hair styled and when I saw the casting director, they looked at me and said “oh you must have come from a previous shoot” to my surprised I timidly said yes and left my comp card. From that moment on I realised being yourself and showing clients natural beauty was how to book jobs.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I’d like to be able to tell a secret to the way to success and give any one the easy answer to the way to their dreams, but reality is it takes passion for what you want, love for the industry and my commitment to your goals, even when hearing no, knowing next time it might be a yes! My biggest advice would be when you find a career path you love and I mean LOVE then dig deep, because truthfully this is going to be such a huge part of your life and I feel so luckily and grateful that I can say I love going to work and enjoy my career, even with all the high and lows it makes me happy!!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Truthfully, I think authenticity always holds power. As much as sugar coating life is often easy especially on Social Media, I do think its connecting to my followers on a real level which keeps them engaged and interested in my next steps in my career and life.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

My Workout-Truly one of the only places I allow myself to fully focus on me and my goals. Hugely grateful to my personal cycle trainer Tom Hamlett (@thetomhamlett) for his guidance, understanding and continual commitment to me and my fitness journey. His workouts are always fun, energetic and always brighten up my day.

Skin Care Ritual- At the end of every day I treat my Skin to some love, whether it’s a face mask to rehydrate or using my favourite product which is a facial oil by Lumity to enrich my skin with macadamia oil and manuka.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Daily Meditation — This has become a fundamental part of my self care practise, whether I can squeeze in 2mins or 15mins a day, taking the time to calm my mind and find confidence and positive mindset for the day ahead.

My morning cuddle time with my daughter, nothing makes my heart happier than the first cuddle of the day from her. There is truly nothing greater than the love I have for my daughter.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Nourish your body with goodness, this always makes be feel like I’m taking care of me and that is the first step to feeling beautiful

The mantra, “I love and accept myself exactly the way I am” repeat repeat repeat!!! Something to say in the mirror and believe in your own beauty! (“You Can Heal Your Life” by Louise Hay talks about this mantra).

Put on your favourite outfit, favourite music and dance like no one is watching. Have the time to giggle and be silly alone and remember that letting go of tension and worry and showing your smile is the key to looking and feeling beautiful.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

As a new mom, model and coach I constant feel pulled in multiple directions and always striving to perform my best, under it all I have my own anxieties with my fast pace life and I love the International best selling book “Own it. Make your Anxiety work for you” by Caroline Foran. Such a great understanding in changing perspective of anxiety and helping the reader embrace it, and actually take feeling negative into positively impacting your life. Its been such a useful tool to me on days I need to overcome my own self doubt and worries.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I guess more of an eye opening and interesting experience to me would be when I tried Sound healing therapy as part of my prenatal yoga practice. It was truly a wonderful experience, really heightened my feelings and emotions in the body, connecting my senses through sound. A beautiful experience especially whilst pregnant and something different to try.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Without question if I could do one thing to really impact the lives of others it would be to help set up a non profit organisation here in manhattan to help children from single parent families. This is something I feel so strongly about especially since having my daughter. My father passed away and I know the strength of my own mother but to offer a community to provide support to single parents raising children in such a hard city life would be such an honour to be part of.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

If I could meet anyone i’d truly love to meet Michelle Obama, in her words “our hearts sometimes know ourselves better than our minds do” She continually strives for what she believes in despite set backs all her life, she is someone everyone can admire and aspire to be. Someone I want my daughter to be raised looking up to and knowing she can do as much great in the world too.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@Hollylovesrunway

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!