Hollis Robbins of Sonoma State University: ” keep trying! Sometimes poems take years to take shape”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hollis Robbins.

Hollis Robbins is Dean of Arts & Humanities at Sonoma State University. Robbins is a poet and a scholar of nineteenth century American and African American literature. Her most recent book, Forms of Contention: Influence and the African American Sonnet Tradition. (University of Georgia Press, 2020), examines the way Black poets have used the sonnet form for 250 years, and explores political and aesthetic resonance of the sonnet for the African American experience. Her poems have appeared in The Cortland Review, Mezzo Cammin, Per Contra, Connotation Press, and numerous other journals. She has a PhD in English from Princeton and attended both Harvard and Johns Hopkins University where she studied government and literature.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

I first encountered poetry in middle school and high school, like most people. I liked the Romantic poets, which is normal for teenagers. Back in the 1970s that meant Shelley, Coleridge, Byron, and Wordsworth. Some Keats. I enjoyed the long lines on nature and ruins and memory. Wordsworth’s “Tintern Abbey” is an example, or Coleridge’s “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.” But I didn’t really encounter any women poets or African American poets or poets that wrote about experiences familiar to me until graduate school. Somehow, I didn’t even encounter Emily Dickinson until graduate school. Then I fell in immediate love with her short lines and long dashes.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

I am writing a book about the poetry of Robert Hayden, who wrote one of the most moving sonnets of all time, “Those Winter Sundays.” Hayden was a remarkable poet and held a role with the Library of Congress equivalent to the Poet Laureate, the first Black American to hold the position. My goal is to introduce Hayden to readers who may not have encountered him in high school or college poetry classes, to tell his story in a new way.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

Poetry is the artful arrangement of words, punctuation, lines, and space to speak to a reader (or listener) who is not present, designed for that absent reader but also perhaps for unknown listeners who might overhear the words. Artful arrangement is key. Words and lines are arranged with craft and care. Artful arrangement is one of the ways that tradition is important to poetry. There are centuries-old rules and traditions for arranging lines and rhymes. You can break with tradition, but you have to know it to break it. There are also centuries-old rules and traditions about talking about nature or waking up next to someone you love or criticizing kings. Again, you can break with tradition, but it helps to know what poets did before you because you are walking in their footsteps. You may not like walking in someone else’s footsteps and try to make your own path but if you are a true poet, you’ll find yourself valuing the tradition in the end. You will want to ensure that ‘tradition’ includes you so that someday some younger poet will walk in your footsteps.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Writing poetry is a matter of learning the art of arranging words, punctuation, lines, and space and also a matter of understanding that poetry speaks to someone absent. When someone is present, poetry isn’t needed. Poetry is about absence. If you want to write a poem to someone you are acknowledging their absence in some way — physically or emotionally. Think about a poem you like and ask who the person (or people) the poet is talking to and is it obvious that the people are absent. Negotiating absence is part of the human condition and poetry teaches us about this.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

My favorite poets are Shakespeare, Wordsworth, W.H. Auden, and Gwendolyn Brooks — by which I mean poets whose works I can keep returning to; I never get bored reading their work. Also, Emily Dickinson. And Robert Hayden recently.

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

I would ask Robert Hayden when and how he decided to radically revise his great sonnet “Frederick Douglass,” and whether he knew Paul Laurence Dunbar’s sonnet on Douglass. I would ask Wordsworth what “Nutting” was about, really.

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

I was always fascinated by stories of people bursting into tears when reading a novel. I had never had an emotional response to the written word. Scenes of someone crying at the opera were understandable to me but I was curious about crying over a book or a poem. Then, one afternoon, I burst into tears reading Wilfred Owen’s “Dulce et Decorum Est,” a poem I knew well and was simply reading over preparing to teach it the next day. I literally burst into tears. All I could think of was “wow, it finally happened to me.” After that I have found I cry fairly regularly when I read certain poems, like Robert Frost’s “The Death of the Hired Man” and Hayden’s “Frederick Douglass.”

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

Marilyn Nelson’s once said the labor involved in writing sonnets — all that artful arrangement is a lot of work! — was critical for her writing her magnificent crown of sonnets, ”A Wreath for Emmett Till.” The craft of sonnet writing kept her at safe distance from the painful subject matter while she was crafting the sonnet sequence. For how else are you going to write about something so wrenching except at arm’s length? Poetry is partly the outpouring of feeling but it is also that outpouring arranged artfully for maximum impact.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

When I started my study of sonnets written by African American poets I was interested in the specifics of the sonnet as a poetic vehicle and a tradition. I had read almost all of the great sonnets ever written, from Petrarch to Shakespeare to Milton to Millay and wanted to know what drew the great African American sonnet writers such as Claude McKay and Gwendolyn Brooks to the form as a matter of specifics. So, I began writing sonnets to see what sonnet writing felt like as a practitioner. How does your poetic mind, your envisioning mind, work when you have to limit yourself to fourteen lines and a very specific rhyme scheme? How does arranging your ideas in iambic pentameter with a change in tone after eight lines change the way you approach an idea? It turned out that I was competent sonnet writer. I liked the various constraints. Most of my poems are written in the sonnet form

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

I hope that my sonnets are interesting to my readers and I hope that my work expands the expectation of what sonnets are about. They are not always about love! They are also about philosophy and perspective. All sonnets are at some level about sonnets as well.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

Some of the best poems are short and artfully arranged. Haiku involves only 3 lines but 3 powerful lines! Often simply re-ordering words in a sentence, like Yoda, profound the mundane makes. Fourteen lines may be all you need to say something immortal.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

First, if you don’t know what to write about, start with an acrostic, writing your name (or an idea) vertically and starting each line using that letter. As an example, here’s my sonnet “Acrostic,” about the Greek mythological figure of Procrustes, who forced all the travelers who stopped at his inn to fit his bed by either cutting off their feet or stretching them on the rack.

Acrostic

Perhaps the old brigand had it right

Resisting individuality

Of height. Speaking now poetically,

Consider length. Fit is often tight,

Requiring amputation ne’er polite,

Unless one smiths imaginatively,

Swaging feet to tenuous degree

Till sense succumbs to structure’s greater might.

Every poem bears scars of this dispute.

All poets keep a rack and handsaw near.

Not only must each line be cut to suit

But rhyme conform as well to eye or ear.

Each claim that verse comes from the poet’s heart

Denies the role of iron cots in art.

Second, keep trying! Sometimes poems take years to take shape.

Third, write down lines that come into your head, even if you don’t have a full poem yet. You will have a poem someday! My sonnet “You Appear in My Garden” was written over the course of a year or two.

You appear in my garden

As a bird alights on the juniper bush.

As a shadow stumbles on the stones.

Your lips graze my cheek like a train whistle.

You are a wooden spoon whose grain is swirled like soup.

You are like the dust dallying the sun,

A wind fluttering the pages of my book.

A wall that keeps as much in as out.

You stand before me like an obelisk.

Like salt and lemons on the side table, you beckon.

Your voice is that section of the wall where the stones have shifted.

Your hand touches mine like an ache.

Like the woe of a mission bell.

My hand is a teacup still warm hours later.

I meet your mouth and have no answers.

Fourth, read other people’s poetry! Read everyone’s poetry. Don’t limit yourself by gender or ethnicity or the century in which the poet lived. Read everything. Try to read everyone by one author.

Fifth, write every day. Write in books or on napkins. Put the napkin in a book you know you’ll read again. You’ll find something you wrote and it may have even more meaning a year from now.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

Show your poems to your friends. Encourage friends and strangers to criticize your poems. Enjoy the criticism. My early poems were really really bad and they kept getting rejected by poetry journals. But I got good feedback and I kept writing. Also, all great poets have written lots of bad poetry. If you buy a “collected works” by a poet, you’ll find a fair bit of boring or shallow poetry alongside some sublime and immortal works.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches… that individuals can talk to each other over time and space. The dead can speak to the living and the living to the not yet born.

Poetry heals by… understanding the nature of absence more than other writers and showing readers how to work with silence.

To be a poet, you need to… care about something enough to be distant from it, in order to write about it and to it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Entertainment , Business, VC funding, and Sports read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to talk poetry with MC Hammer!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers should start with my latest book, “Forms of Contention: Influence and the African American Sonnet Tradition,” which is not about my poetry but the sonnets by Black poets who changed the world.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success.