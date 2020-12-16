Holistic Wellness In Working Your Way Out Of Agony and Frustration!

The current times have been one of the tests of times. Perhaps, humanity is being forced to elevate to a higher level of holistic wellness, if we are going to overcome the emotional burdens of this ongoing pandemic. It is heavy. So, deeply heavy. And, if we become stagnant, and less active, we run the risk of entering a dangerous place. Issues of depression, and even suicide, become common consequences, when a person feels, “stuck. ” Its one of the greatest agonies, that a person can experience. What makes it so painful is the aura of hopelessness, that comes with it. Its all too easy for a person to feel, as if things will not get better. It’s easy for a person to wonder if things will ever transform for the better. Watching the television, and having one’s mind plagued with images of hopelessness doesn’t help, either. So, now, it’s in our face. What will be do? What should we do?

Well, there are a lot of things we can do. For starters, being active is key. Its more important, than what we could ever reflect upon. Actions are connected to life. It means we are able to participate in the life fulfillment, of being, alive! Its a blessing. Not everyone is gifted that opportunity, when awakening, each and every morning. That’s a reality. Being “stick” or felling “stick” disconnects us from the nurture and heyvactive! aling power of time. It reflects that we are not intertwined with life’s movements. And, the lack of movement, is lifelessness. That’s real! So, what should we do? I’ll tell you. Stay active!

Yes, it’s hard. It can be very hard, when you feel that your life has somewhat been placed on hold. It can be difficult to maneuver to that next step, or next phase of your life, which feels more pleasing and fruitful. In the midst of it all, keep moving. Eventually, you will have to get there, somehow. Sometime!

So, to get us moving in the direction of wellness, restoration, and emotional nourishment, here are a few recommended activities. Hopefully, they are sure to propel you into a period of beauty, nourishment, and a continued love, into this Being, called. . .life!

*Continue the Morning Walks Or Runs

Even if you have been laid off, and do not have to get up early to work online, or head to the office, arise with purpose. Exercise gives us a sense of reason for being alive. Furthermore, waking up each and every morning to smell the freshness of life is a form of self-care and self-love. Make sure you are giving it to yourself consistently, during these current times.

*Journal

Your day may not be filled with the usual hype and adventure that you are used to. So, more than ever, it’s important to document your thoughts Writing is a form of mental and emotional cleansing. Purging your energy space from toxic thoughts is essential, during these times. It is a form of refreshing ourselves, so that we feel renewed and restored, on a daily basis. Truth be told, part of being “stuck” is the dead and outmoded energy, which is collected within our energy sphere, and psyche. It weighs us down. It slows us down. And, it makes us drown, emotionally. One of the best ways to clean our thoughts is journaling. Journaling and doing it consistently.

*Create A Project

If you have “nothing to do,” create something to do. Producing an activity, allows us to have responsibility for producing something. We feel as if there is a special activity, in which we can look forward to. Again, it provides a sense of purpose for each and every day. Whether it’s the beginning of learning a new language, engaging in an art project, planning for the month, volunteering online, or what have you, make the effort to be productive.

*Cleanse Your Living Space

In order for you to move effectively within your home, life must be channeled within it. Again, clean out dead and useless energy. Remove that heavy energy, which weighs you down. Before trying to create or produce anything, you must ensure that your home is suitable for receiving, supporting, and sustaining those creative energies. Its a necessity. In fact, a person should do that prior to beginning the creative process. In order for your Spirit to be clean, the place of your residence must match that very essence. Light candles. Spray incense. Prepare your home for the beauty of those Universal energies, which are nutritious and holistic. You will feel better, and you will thank yourself, once you feel that freshness being spread throughout your home.

*Reach Out To Friend and Family Members

Part of being “stuck” is feeling as if you are alone. As a human, your absorb energy. If healthy energy is not being channeled into you, you run the risk of spiraling into a spiritual and emotional decay. So, make those calls. Write those letters. Laugh. Cry. Reminesce on those family memories, good times, and corny jokes. In fact, now is the time to listen to that one family member, who told some of the most enchanting stories. Its also the perfect element to catch up on family her/history, and learn about one’s family roots. Its one of the best ways to reconnect with family; all the while strengthening family bonds. Regarding friendships, when was it the last time you reached out to your high school pals, or that college roommate, who impacted your educational experience? Well, now, is the time to make that happen. Its important. During this time, we are learning the meaning of life’s essentials.

*Become A Healthy Eater

It’s very important to gain a more heightened sense of awareness, as it relates to food. Believe it or not, what we eat, significantly impacts our mental health. Tsk. Tsk. Could your reason for being “stuck,” also correlate to eating “dead food?” Where is Mother Nature in your diet plan? If you are thinking, “absent,” then it’s time to take another evaluation and assessment. Living food makes you feel, alive! That’s the power of Earth’s nourishment. And, yes! Such power surpasses the constraints of any global pandemic. That’s the power of the natural world. Being that we are of the natural Earth, we should consistently be relying on her nourishment. Yes! That also includes our daily intake of, water!

*Speak Beautifully To Yourself!

Words are powerful. Yes, it’s cliche. We have heard this before. Yet, have we truly heard this? Have we taken heed and paid attention to the depth of what is being said? If you are delayed in your answer, then it’s most likely a, NO! So, let’s think of it this way. Have you ever allowed your words to get stuck in your head? If they are a negative, do they begin to fester throughout your whole body? Bad habit. To cleanse your mind, and energy sectors, have you tried speaking aloud to yourself? How about we give now a try? Be honest with how you are feeling. Its healthy. Express the reality of your current experience, with these given times. Its healthy. Understand that every time you speak honestly, you are releasing any amount of toxicity, within the body. Then, after you are honest, begin to speak the positive. Make it a daily ritual. Should you feel emotionally drained or at sorrow’s door, speak those positive affirmations, even more. Yet, never stop speaking. In fact, speak a healthy you, into existence!

*Cry, If the Time Requires!

Crying is healthy. Toxins are released. I have never heard of a person feeling bad after a good cry. Allow yourself to weep. Tears are a blessing in unloading that deadened energy, which has been carried away for far too long. Give yourself permission to do so. You will see that the load, is much lighter.

*Write Down Your Desires And Dreams

There is power in capturing feels on paper. In fact, that’s the very power of writing. When you imprint a future reality onto paper, you are actually planting the seeds. Its a way to feel in control in changing your current circumstances. So, allow yourself this opportunity. Part of being “stuck,” is feeling that you have lost control. Once you begin to feel that you are the driver of your own destiny, you feel those shackles of immobility, slowly being blown away.

*Laugh

Life is a bumpy ride. Not every phase will be a bed of roses. Its alright for us to acknowledge this. In fact, recognition of those ugly parts to this paradise offers peace. It grants a level of serenity, that we seek. Furthermore, we are granted the opportunity to be more prepared for those down times, by using those very same treasures, offered in time’s movement. So, laugh! Life is not meant that be taken seriously. In fact, these current times are perfect opportunities to catch up on our favorite comedians, or comedy shows. Watch those reruns, or reboots on Netflix. Laughter is truly a gem for the Soul.

There has been so much happening, within the course of this year. We have been through so much; losing loved ones along the way. Nevertheless, we are here. Treasuring those things, which are truly important. Now, our lives seem a little different. We are coming to terms with the true meaning of what’s important. So, take a bow! You have made it. If that’s one of the hidden factors in overcoming the frustration and agony of feeling closed in, it’s the passion in knowing that by waking up each and every morning, you have another chance, in restoring that nutrition energy, that you have yearned for. Its doing the work of getting “unstuck,” because you know that your life is worth, fighting for!