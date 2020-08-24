Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Holistic Lifestyle Practices to Promote Wellness During the COVID-19 Pandemic – Curt E. Liebman’s (MD)Guidelines

Rising death tolls and community transmission rates associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are inciting fear and uncertainty about the future around the world. While the medical community is asking everyone to follow sanitation measures and other safety protocols, the fear of not getting back to life is widely felt. Living life in a healthy, productive […]

curt e. liebman md
Rising death tolls and community transmission rates associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are inciting fear and uncertainty about the future around the world. While the medical community is asking everyone to follow sanitation measures and other safety protocols, the fear of not getting back to life is widely felt. Living life in a healthy, productive manner is important. Holistic healing activities have helped many people in their pursuit of physical and spiritual wellness.

Guidelines by Curt E. Liebman MD

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people need to focus on individual wellbeing to alleviate the physical and mental discomfort that can result from constant anxiety. Curt ELiebman MD shares essential guidelines for people looking to practice a holistic lifestyle that maximizes their overall wellbeing.

  1. Taking care of the body

It is essential to know that our bodies were not designed to sit for extended periods of time. Stay-at-home orders and job requirements leave people sitting in front of the computer all day, every day. It is essential to be proactive and mindful of physical activity. If your job requires you to sit for long hours, take a 15-minute break every hour or two to stretch and walk around. You can also devote 30 minutes in the morning or evening to exercise. Jogging in place, dancing, and walking with a pet are ways to move your body effortlessly.

  • Energy and wellness

According to spiritual and metaphysical texts, the human body is made of energy. It is important to engage with this energy through holistic healing activities. Such practices can result in improved physical and mental wellbeing. Yoga is a great, practical way to harness this inner energy and to channel that energy into your body and your life. Massage therapy can also help ease pain, stress, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Breathwork and meditation are more useful practices to balance and strengthen the mind-body connection.

  • Work for your mental wellbeing

Your mind and mental wellbeing are heavily affected by the food you consume. According to spiritual texts, memory can cause mental instability and stress, which can, in turn, manifest into physical issues. It is essential to heal our traumas and come to terms with our past memories while making better ones in the coming days. Now would be a great time to seek out a therapist or psychiatrist to help guide you through your wellness journey.

A few tactics that you can use to work on your mental health are meditation and affirmations. Meditation helps you reflect on the past while encouraging you to let go of anything that creates fear and anxiety. You can also write affirmations down and practice saying them out loud to develop productive thought patterns for a positive mindset. Reciting the same mantras over, for 21 (or more) days, will help you change the way you think, to eventually help you lead a better, more productive, and meaningful life.

Curt E. Liebman is a noted radiologist who has made a mark for himself in the medical world. He has always been kind-hearted and empathetic. Curt E. Liebman appreciates the fact that there is an urgent requirement for medical school students and pre-medics.

