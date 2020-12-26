Holiday Thoughts for Hope and Renewal

As we get wind down on a most unusual and extraordinary 2020, I am releasing my latest installment in The ABC’s of NOW podcast series with a timely message: N is for Nativity. During this holiday season, I hope its content inspires you to think of new birth, a new beginning and a brighter future for us all.

Just one year ago, none of us could have imagined how our world would have been captured and entangled by a common circumstance. At the close of 2019, it was inconceivable that the coming year would mark businesses shuttering, the elderly kept in isolation, social proximity becoming a physical danger and face masks becoming a necessary part of our daily wardrobe.

We’re experiencing a Twilight Zone that has, in many ways, been proffered as our “new normal.”

The global phenomena has caused more than a fair amount of confusion. It’s also heralded physical, economic, social and emotional upheaval, forcing us to adapt, reassess and adapt yet again.

The ABC’s of NOW: N is for Nativity

As I have noted in the past few blogs, as well as in my ABC’s of NOW series, we are passing through an epochal time of seismic change. In many ways, we are being repeatedly forced to re-evaluate and un-wind many of our well-worn customs, beliefs and practices.

While many are feeling the uncertainty and unease that arises from change, some even anticipating the worst, my ABC’s of NOW podcast series focuses on the better side of what lies ahead. It’s a return to our soul, a revival of the inner light we all carry and a reset option for us to step upward and ahead into a higher level of awareness, maturity and personal accountability. Expressed another way, we are leaving behind what no longer serves us as we prepare for a new and revived world ahead: a new and improved nativity of sorts!

If you haven’t already tapped in to this series, please do. In keeping with the idea of unwinding, undoing and unraveling some of our previous building blocks to learning, I am covering the alphabet in reverse. Each episode delivers a specific letter with an accompanying word for reflection and encouragement.

So far, I’ve released Episode 1: Z is for Zoom; Episode 2: Y is for Yes; Episode 3: X is for Xtraordinary; Episode 4: W is for Wonderful; Episode 5: V is for Virtues; Episode 6: U is for Uncover; Episode 7: T is for Timber; Episode 8: S is for Surprise; Episode 9: R is for Reckon; Episode 10: Q is for Question; Episode 11: P is for Positivity and Episode 12: O is for OMG. If you haven’t subscribed to my series on one of several podcast platforms, I invite you to click here for the first, second and third blog installments that provide access to the first twelve episodes.

Each episode points you away from fear and confusion and reminds you of the love and peace that resides within your heart.

This latest release — appropriate to the Christmas holiday season, December’s great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn and the hope for a new life and new earth in our future — is no exception to my overall message.

I invite you to listen here to Episode 13: N is for Nativity by clicking here.

