Holiday State: “Talent will only take you so far”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing HOLIDAY STATE.

Hailing from Orange County, CA. Holiday State exudes Pacific Coast ease along with Southern charm blending a fresh sound of Country/Pop/Rock/and R&B. The trio of multi-ethnic brothers grew up in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. Raised by parents that encouraged creativity, faith, and family values, music was abundant and provided a constant influence, resulting in the brothers showing passion for music at a young age. The brothers grew up listening to a mixture of genres, while all were fans of Country Music, Brandon was specifically drawn to R&B/Hiphop, Brett, Pop & Disco music, and Bryan, Punk/Rock & Alternative. Their love for country music grew further when they discovered Rascal Flatts, Alan Jackson, and Keith urban, which resulted in them going line dancing weekly and experiencing the epic Stage Coach Festival in Indio, CA. The siblings come from a musical family, including a long line of dancers and singers.

Their father, from Honolulu, Hawaii, instilled in them their Hawaiian culture, as well as their grandmother, who along with her sisters was a professional hula dancer for many years on Oahu. Each brother brought their individual musical tastes together and put them into one sound, creating the sound the brothers are known for now. They’ve released five singles, “Friday Feelin,’” “Steal the Thunder,” “Sun Up Sun Down” and the most recent release “Cut Me Loose.” In February of 2020 Holiday State was the supporting act for Logan Mize on his “I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up Tour” for select dates and have previously opened for multi-platinum recording artists ‘O-Town’, and have played various venues in Southern California. In 2017, they were direct support for Sammy Adams on his National “Seniorits Tour”, performing throughout the Southeast. In 2018 the brothers came to Nashville where they wrote and recorded new music with producer Andy Sheridan (Major Bob Songwriter, founder of ‘Charlie Horse Productions’ and Music Director for artists Hunter Hayes and Ben Rector) They also recorded with producer Tyler Cain (Big & Rich, Darius Rucker, Billy Currington). This was the start of a new musical journey. The brothers continue to write and record new music and perfect their live shows. They hope to play in a city near you in 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thanks for having us! We’re from Southern California and grew up in a small suburb inside the Orange County bubble called Rancho Santa Margarita. We moved there before it even became an official city, so it had a small-town feel to it. Our backyard faced a canyon with tons of wilderness, and we used to ride the bike trails and shoot our own short movies back there with friends. We also spent a lot of time at the beach or the lake. We were involved with our church community and played baseball and basketball growing up, so that kept our family extremely busy. Our parents played music around the house, and we were always dancing, so music was in our blood from the beginning.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Not sure if anything really specific brought us to this career path — it kind of just happened over time. We can remember going to our first concert, Hootie and the Blowfish, with our dad. It was awesome! We were so intrigued by the live performance, the big stage, the flashing lights, the roaring crowd — it was incredible. You could feel the kick drum rattle your heart. It was something we’d never experienced before. The next day we grabbed an old acoustic guitar from the attic, some pots and pans from the kitchen to act as drums and some old wooden spoons for drumsticks and attempted our first little rehearsal. That was probably the first time we tried to create music together. So, a big thank you to Darius Rucker! You started one crazy journey for us. Our mom came home that day and was pretty unhappy about what we had done to her cookware.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

We were on our first national tour playing in Louisville, Kentucky as direct support for a pretty big artist at the time. We finished our set and went down in front of the stage to say hi to the fans and a bunch of them wanted pics. So, we took selfies with them and remember them grabbing our phones and passing them around the crowd and putting their phone numbers in our contacts. They wouldn’t let us leave the stage for almost half an hour before we got notified from the venue staff that we were going into the headliners set time and needed to exit the stage area, but we couldn’t leave because our phones were still floating around in the crowd. It was madness, but what a night to remember! Shout out to Louisville! They know how to party.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In one of our first shows, we had a heckler in the crowd who was shouting stuff at us and booing us the whole show. We kind of let him get to us and forgot some lyrics and one of us tripped over a monitor because we were all flustered. It wasn’t a great show, but what we learned was that you can’t let haters get to you. They’re always going to be out there giving people a hard time. You just have to stay focused, stick to your show, stay confident, do what you do and put on the best show that you can.

The funny thing is when we were leaving the venue after the show, we saw Mr. Heckler getting arrested. Guess we had the last laugh.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, we’re working on a lot of new music. Our next single “Not Today” is coming out on August 13 and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it. We also have some shows coming up. We’ll be playing The Granada Theatre in Emporia, Kansas with Blane Howard in September and also playing The Blended Festival in San Diego, California in October with headliners Blanco Brown, Nelly, and The Chainsmokers.

We’re also in the beginning stages of a collaboration with another country artist.

In November, we’re going to be heading back to Nashville for some live shows and to record some of these new songs we’ve been writing.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is what makes life interesting. If everyone was the same, it would be a boring world.

We don’t look like average country music artists — our father is Hawaiian and Portuguese, and our mother is Mexican and Irish. What’s cool about that is that it proves that there is no real “demographic” when it comes to music or the entertainment industry in general. There are times when it seems like certain genres of music, film, etc. are targeted to certain age groups, nationalities or races, and people notice that. They might think “this isn’t intended for me” and not give it a chance or feel like they aren’t welcomed into that community.

Specifically, in regard to kids who are always consuming media, we think it’s extremely important to see people in the spotlight who you can identify with or relate to and think, “maybe one day that can be me.” It’s important to know that those opportunities aren’t reserved only for people who are part of one specific demographic, and the way film and TV have diversified as of lately is really exciting to see.

Being mixed ourselves, diversity is something we really believe in, and if we can help introduce our genre of music to a new community, then we’re on our way to achieving our goals. It has been really enjoyable to watch as country music has started to diversify, and how the evolution of the music due to diversity is helping to create such a well-rounded genre.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t trust everyone! If it’s too good to be true, it usually is. We’ve been burned many times; we’ve been lied to and promised things that never happened. It was tough to handle at the time and you want to believe everything because you want it so bad! We made mistakes and learned from them. Know the industry, do your homework and be knowledgeable so people take you seriously. The last thing you want to do is go into a meeting or a writing/recording session and not know the terminology or what’s going on. Get familiar with the business side of the industry. Talent will only take you so far. You can have the best song or best voice or be the best producer, but you still need to network, go out, meet people and make friends. It’s all about who you know, not even just in music, but life in general. You have to build relationships and it takes time. Be prepared to hear the word “no” time and time again. Or to just be ignored on a daily basis. You’ve heard it before, this industry requires thick skin — don’t get down on yourself, keep going because it’s nothing personal. All you need is that one yes. There really is no such thing as overnight success. It’s a lot of hard work and dedication. When you first start out you don’t realize how much you need to really do to build a brand, a team. All that goes into artist development, perfecting your live show, social media — it’s not recording a few songs, sending to a label and getting signed. And last, don’t stage dive when there are only 10 people in the crowd.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Keep working every day but give yourself that time to relax. In some way, every day, we’re all trying to figure out how we can advance our careers, but you also have to focus on your mental and physical health. There’s a whole world out there, and when you forget to step outside of your goal set, you start to feel very alone, so it’s important to get outside and reconnect.

Try not to make it a competition, just do you and stay focused on your goals and make the music you want to make. You have to enjoy what you’re doing. The fastest way to burn out is to not have balance.

You are individuals of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Mental illness awareness is really important to us. So many people suffer from it, including us. OCD, anxiety and tick disorders are a part of our everyday lives. Some days are tougher than others, but you have to keep going, keep educating yourself.

There seems to be a conscious effort publicly to destigmatize mental illness and the discussion of mental health, which is progress, but it’s also important to support and understand each other to help alleviate some of the pressure we all take on.

Just like physical health, mental health needs to be taken seriously, and we hope to have a powerful enough voice to make an impact in keeping the conversation going. Unfortunately, even as it’s discussed more prominently, people still seem to want to hide it and ignore the elephant in the room or pass judgment on something that they could never understand because they have never experienced it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s cliche, but our parents. They’ve always supported us in whatever we choose to do in life. They’re not only our number 1 fans but have always encouraged and helped along the way. They’re our biggest cheerleaders. They remind us to keep going and push us to continue to work on our craft and are always there to pick us up when times are tough.

Their parents never fully supported them with their dreams growing up, so they made sure to always have our backs with whatever path we chose to venture on.

Another person that stands out is Andy Sheridan. He was the first producer we worked with, he gave us a shot and helped us get our feet into the Nashville music scene. We can never thank him enough for believing in us, and we’re grateful to continue working with him on future projects.

We also have to mention our significant others, who have been on this journey with us for many years and are always there to bounce ideas off of and who always have words of encouragement. They have helped to inspire and write some of our songs, and they’ll sing every word right along with us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Brandon — “Only God can judge me.”

People judge people every day, and that isn’t right. Nobody really knows what people are going through. I mean, we all do it, but that quote reminds me that it’s not my place and we’ll leave that to the man upstairs.

Brett — “It’s not about how hard you work when people are watching, it’s about how hard you work when no one’s watching.”

People are grinding every day, and if you aren’t, someone else is.

Bryan — “No regrets in life. Just lessons learned.”

You can’t go back in time, what’s done is done. So you have to learn from it, not make the same mistake and move forward.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Brandon — Bob Ross for me because he was the one who really inspired me to be creative. I was into art as a kid, but once I discovered him and his show it really made me want to be a better artist. I was always drawing. I used to sketch everything, but I favored baseball stadiums. Watching Bob in the morning before school introduced me to the painting world. His talent, demeanor, the way he spoke, how he taught, and his laid-back attitude were something I admired. So professional and so good at what he did, but so humble.

Bryan — Adam Sandler, he’s the man! My favorite comedian/actor. I love to laugh and really enjoy the art of comedy. I’ve actually met him a couple of times in passing when I used to work valet back in the day and he was always really cool. He’s just an all-around good dude, treats everyone with respect, and is so easygoing. I love the fact that he’d actually roll up to a black-tie event in baggy basketball shorts and a giant t-shirt. He’s always himself and I definitely respect that.

Brett — Duke Kahanamoku. He’s a legend and has done so much for not only the Hawaiian community but for the world. He accomplished so much in his life and has given back as well. An Olympic gold medalist in swimming, he popularized the sport of surfing known only in Hawaii until he toured the world performing surf exhibitions. From starring in tv and movies to the sheriff of Honolulu and being inducted to the swimming and surfing hall of fame — he’s done it all and I’d really love to talk with him for hours. Oh, and he also taught our grandpa how to surf, so that’s pretty cool.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.holidaystate.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!