Holding a Family Field Day

Summer is the season for families. Kids are free from the responsibilities of school, and the days are long, which means there is more time for parents to spend with their children. One of the best ways to spend a free Saturday is to hold a family field day. All you need to be successful is a backyard that is big enough for some activities. If you are interested in a family field day, make sure to consider the following tips to make yours a standout event.

Activity Choice

When planning the events within the field day, you should consider the ages and capabilities of your family members. Do you live with an older parent? A less-strenuous activity can get them involved. Or, do you have high schoolers? Something high-energy, such as a relay race, can keep them entertained. If you have a mixture of ages within your household, try to think of activities that can involve everyone, and make adjustments when needed. Some examples of activities you can choose from include: an obstacle course, a speed-based pie eating contest, a series of riddles, a treasure hunt, and capture the flag.

Good Sportsmanship

Throughout the entire field day, you should encourage the family to have good sportsmanship. Do your best to get everyone excited about the day. If any issues arise, handle them carefully in order to keep the mood light. Be sure to highlight not only who wins each event, but also the hard work that everyone put in.

Awards Ceremony

At the end of the day, holding an awards ceremony is a natural way to wrap up the event. Although you can give medals to first, second, and third place, it might be more meaningful to give special recognition to everyone. You can print out award templates and fill in the blanks with awards that highlight the best features of each person. For example, you could include Best Attitude, Most Helpful, and Best Team Player. Customize them to your family to give them a personal touch that will feel all the more special to each person.

Family Dinner

After the awards ceremony, you can hold a nice family dinner to celebrate the day. You could break out the grill, make a family favorite, or even order out. Spending some calm time together over a good meal is the perfect way to wrap up your family field day.

A field day does take some preparation, but with just a few hours of planning and sourcing supplies, you and your family can have a fun-filled day together. If it goes well, this could even be an annual tradition that everyone looks forward to.

Erik Halvorsen is a devoted father, loving husband, and ambitious innovator; he is consistently searching for new technology to help cure diseases, benefit patients’ lives, and change how we experience healthcare. He was named one of the top 30 Chief Innovation Officers in healthcare in the country, and he has been listed as one of the Top 40 Under 40 in Boston. Erik is also a member of the Forbes Technology Council.

