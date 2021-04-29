Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hold Perseverance…

Great works are performed not by strength but by perseverance - Samuel Johnson

Perseverance is the ability to keep doing something even though its difficult. Difficulties comes in many ways. Obstacles, Struggles, environment, people surrounded by you. You can’t predict from where these are coming from. People will pull you down, never let you to go forward. Let it be we are born in the world alone, while at our death we’ll go alone. In the meantime there are lot of people we’ll met, come across our life. Some provide you good experience, some with bad experiences. We’ll face many things. But never leave anything. Never forgot the purpose of your life. Be strong at any situation. Though the mountain of struggles holding you back, you hold just one thing perseverance. Never quit back, stay strong to come back !!

Perseverance secret of all triumphs

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

