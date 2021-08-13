Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Hobbies That Can Help You Avoid Burnout

If there’s one thing that professionals of all industries can relate to, it’s the fact that burnout is far too common of a symptom of working people. Between juggling countless work tasks and a blurry line forming between work and personal life, many professionals have found themselves at a point of exhaustion in more than […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If there’s one thing that professionals of all industries can relate to, it’s the fact that burnout is far too common of a symptom of working people. Between juggling countless work tasks and a blurry line forming between work and personal life, many professionals have found themselves at a point of exhaustion in more than one instance in their careers. 

Luckily, hobbies have been found to be a helpful source of refreshment for these individuals. If you have yet to find a side passion, read below to discover a few hobbies that can help you avoid burnout.

Scuba Diving

If you are one of the lucky individuals that live near the ocean, you also have the added bonus of picking up water-related hobbies. An individual that is living in the countryside does not have close access to water to be able to engage in these activities often. But if you live near the ocean, you should consider picking up scuba diving as a hobby. There are plenty of organizations that offer diving lessons, and you can take the classes as far as you’d like. You can take introductory courses to gain your first few certifications, or you can also decide to take courses to become a certified Divemaster. Either way, it makes for a pretty cool way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Leisure Sports

Sports are a universal way to pass the time and get exercise in the process. However, you do not always have to be playing competitively in order to consider sports a hobby. Instead, you could just play leisurely, as this may relieve you of additional stresses that competitive playing can bring. Even if you consider yourself a beginner, playing sports can help you avoid burnout by refocusing your mind on something else and keeping you active. You could choose to play tennis or any other sport that doesn’t require a large team.

Travel

Many individuals do not think of travel as a hobby, but it can be a frequent hobby if one wishes it to be. Travel does not always mean that you have to take a trip abroad to a five-star resort. This might be the preferred method of travel at certain times, but you can also pursue travel on a smaller level and get just as much meaning out of the trip. Travel is also an essential part of reducing and avoiding burnout, so taking a weekend trip every month, even if just to visit a family member, can help relieve you of some of the stress you’ve been feeling. 

    Jason Solis, General Manager Asia at Nebeus

    Jason Solis has been working in the financial industry for more than two decades, during which time he has closed nearly $100 million in deals with different startups and firms. Currently serving as General Manager Asia for Nebeus in Singapore, Jason has also experienced success as an entrepreneur. In 2004, he founded Modus Telecom; over the next three years, he grew the startup to profitability and eventually sold the startup to a company listed on the London Stock Exchange. 

    Across his career, Jason Solis has also served as CEO, COO, Sales Director, VP APAC, and General Manager for various markets. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Hobbies That Can Help You Avoid Burnout

    by Jason Solis
    Community//

    Deep Dive into Joy Using These 6 Scuba Principles

    by Melissa Joy Jonsson
    Community//

    Water Sports for Stress Management: 4 Ideas You Should Try!

    by Mubashir Mazhar
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.