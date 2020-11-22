Hitesh Thawani On The Importance Of Humanity

Be the reason someone smiles. Be the reason someone feels loved and believes in the goodness in people.

Hitesh Thawani started his career at the mere age of 19. He worked as an NLP coach – with Anand Chulani in Mumbai. Later he also worked with Commonwealth McCann as advertising for Chevrolet MENA region before setting up his own business of Animal care and Welfare in 2015. He is currently the managing director of Precious Paws, a pet spa which he runs along with his brother and partner in Dubai.

Hitesh says when we think of the word humanity, perhaps we don’t just think about the beautiful aspects people are capable of bringing to fruition, but we may also think of the terrible qualities that arise out of the darkest corners of some people’s hearts. Humans often have physical symbols or reminders to guide them in life, even though they might know what is right to do in a situation: traffic lights, stop signs, traffic signs, other autos’ turn signals, uniformed traffic police, and school guards.

Perhaps, we humans need a physical symbol to remind us about the how of being human too. Essential to our humanness is how we treat each other, allowing us to act on and own our humanness. People should practice more humility. Humanity is about realizing that you are no different from others. Unless yes, you are an alien or a robot.

As humans, we should strive to lift people up whenever we can and stop viewing life as one big competition. Easier said than done though, I know.

The truth is, life is about how you can help change the world, not how you can constantly criticize it and the people around you.

Humanity is a quality of an individual that is being gifted by the nature to one and by which one is distinguished from other beings. Being human does not mean that an individual possesses humanity. The quality of humanity in an individual take note of what one do for people who give noting back in return to the favour they had offered says Hitesh.

Below given are four arguments shared by Hitesh Thawani to show that the humanities are important.

The humanities help us understand others through their languages, histories and cultures. They foster social justice and equality. And they reveal how people have tried to make moral, spiritual and intellectual sense of the world. The humanities teach empathy.

Humanity means caring for and helping others whenever and wherever possible. Humanity means helping others at times when they need that help the most, humanity means forgetting our selfish interests at times when others need our help. Humanity means extending unconditional love to each and every living being on Earth.

Life lessons should teach us to remain humble. Life lessons should teach us that it’s okay to struggle, it’s okay to cry. It should not teach us that it’s okay to act cruelly to others or let our spite and egos get the best of us. We must practice empathy, kindness, patience, and humility every day. That is the importance of humanity.

I think being a good human being defines you everywhere. All that you need to work upon is being helpful to the needy at all times and every place. And above all understanding another person’s problem and helping him is humanity. While doing so you will have a feeling of immense satisfaction. As soon as we understand the importance of humanity in day to day life, the purpose for which we are on Earth is automatically fulfilled he quoted.