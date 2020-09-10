Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

History vs. HER-story

An Invitation for Women to Create HER-story

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
© Lealnard - stock.adobe.com  
© Lealnard - stock.adobe.com  

Everything that’s been created in this world has been through the lens of history — his-story. As we enter this unique moment in time — with 2020 marking 100 years since American women first secured the right to vote — it’s fair to ask ourselves: do we want to keep living out the narrative of history, or will we take up the mantle and create HER-story?

Unlike 100 years ago, when women fought so hard for the right to vote, we are fortunate to live in an era where many people value women and actually want us at the table. Even so, we still face the daily onslaught of the old narrative as it rears its ugly head and tells us women must overcome challenges, women are held down by “the system,” and women must endure inaccurate perceptions. This collective storyline is persistent and invasive — so much so that it has infiltrated our culture and most of us have spent a lifetime embracing these distorted perceptions as truth! But nothing could be further from the truth.

That old narrative is rooted in a one-sided view of the world — one written by and for men. They’ve written every rule, every law, every societal norm, every government, and on and on and on. It’s time to step outside of the rules, guidelines, and boxes that have been laid out for us.  

What could the world look like if we paused long enough to see the world through a new lens of her-story? How would the world be different? Without the expectations that have been placed on our shoulders, without the judgment that has weighed us down, without the “shoulds” that we have been carrying for centuries, what would her-story look like? Is it even possible?

It absolutely is.

HER-story Always Evolves Into OUR-story

New leadership is required to create a future of respect and dignity for all. History has gotten us this far, but to move forward and create a story that works for everyone, we’ve got to make her-story. We need to take a healing look at what needs to be released and accept the compelling invitation to the new realities just waiting for us to create them.

We have the power to choose. We really do, although that power is often buried under a lot of shoulds, don’ts, and can’ts — all that the world has stuffed into our mental folders. It’s time to wipe away all that has blinded us from possibility. Remember that small actions have a big impact. Changes happen day by day, decision by decision. It’s not one huge shift; it’s hundreds of small shifts taking place each day to each of us that will eventually create a tsunami of change in the way we think and live.

Every time we pause, reflect, and consciously choose our direction, we create a new reality — individually and collectively. The answers we seek will never lie outside of us. Yes, we stand on each other’s shoulders as we build on our successes, but ultimately, the answer is within. When we change our inner dialogue — and what we see in the mirror each day — the collective power to create a world that truly values women will follow.

    Kimberly Faith, Author, Systems Thinking Expert & Futurist

    Systems thinking expert, futurist, and thought leader Kimberly Faith is the author of the award-winning book, “Your Lion Inside: Discover the Power Within & Live Your Fullest Life.” Her podcast, “The Sisterhood Report,” is a leadership portal for women to connect the dots between past, present, and future. Kim has trained and coached over thirty thousand leaders from Fortune 500 companies. She translated her coaching experience into a system known as Breakthru Branding™ and now offers an online course to inspire leaders to take ownership of their signature personal brand. To learn more, visit www.KimberlyFaith.com and www.YourLionInside.com for more information specifically about the book.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    &lt;span&gt;Photo by &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/@rossf?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Ross Findon&lt;/a&gt; on &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/s/photos/change-the-world?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Unsplash&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/span&gt;
    Community//

    Pandemic? Protests? Presidential Election? A Perfect Time to Change the World.

    by Kimberly Faith
    Community//

    Creating a Conference to Catalyze a Movement

    by Radin Rahimzadeh
    Community//

    What Got Us Here. Will It Get Us There?

    by Homaira Kabir

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.