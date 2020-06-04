History Continues to Repeat, We Demand Justice for Black America!

“Peaceful Protestors on E. Broad St. And N. High St. in Downtown Columbus, Ohio”

“No Justice, No Peace” has been the sounds of people protesting over the last week within the American streets. After the death of another American black man, Geroge Flyod who was murdered by the hands of Minneapolis Police on Memorial Day Holiday on Monday May 25, 2020.

Flyod’s death has truly inspired peaceful protests and social justice advocates to repeat history. Like the 1960’s, here we are today 60 years later protesting and fighting to demand justice and racial equality for Black Americans. This social justice movement has empowered those who have been first hand affected by police brutality, old social justice advocates and new young protestors to stand up in the forefront to demand change. This should be done through peaceful protests.

Over the past 8 years I have been fighting for youth justice and racial equality for young people. I just recently found out that on my mother’s side of my family I am related to the late Emmett Till who was kidnapped, lynched and brutally murdered at 14 years old on August 25, 1955 by two white men in Money, Mississippi. Emmett’s death empowered his mother Mamie Till to allow her personal pain to fuel her public passion and activism aroused the consciences of Black America sparking the Civil Rights Movement.

You see, this work of advocacy, racial justice and youth justice truly runs deep in my family legacy. I believe that there is so much more work to be done but we have to start somewhere. “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today” words from Malcom X. It is time to make change now for Black America. Here are three action steps to take right now during this time:

Awareness: Educate yourself on the history of institutional racism in America

Show your solidarity by peaceful street protesting and digital protesting

Take action against the oppressed systems Invest in Black America: Acknowledge Black Americans as human beings

Support all black-owned businesses

Post positive black leaders on your social media Build Unity: Support justice reform

Get involved with a racial justice organization

Education your children and the youth

As we all know that we are truly living in changing times within America and it is important that we don’t go back to the same injustice actions for Black Americans. Let’s utilize this time to capitalize on the building of love, peace and unity as we end racism and systemically oppressions in America.

Terry Green II is the Founder and Executive Director of Think Make Live Youth non-profit organization. Terry is also the Founder and Executive Event Coordinator for the Social Justice Awards, an award ceremony dedicated to honor outstanding social justice leadership. He is a national social justice consultant providing a hallmark experience in youth leadership opportunities, innovative civic engagement and economic development strategies. His ambitious drive to serve has led him to become a solution-driven effective social justice expert. Terry is truly dedicated every day to provide more innovative strategies and opportunities for youth and returning citizens to thrive in today’s society.

Terry Green can be contacted at [email protected]