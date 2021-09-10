Hisham Assaad of Cookin5m2.com: “I wish I had learned a structure and a workflow”

I wish I had learned a structure and a workflow. I started so messy. With my photography, I did no proper file handling and key-wording and storing and exporting. There are a lot of settings that help streamline the work. I still can’t find the files I need from my earlier work. It would be time consuming to go back to them and sort them out. I have no patience to go over my earlier work and look at them again.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hisham Assaad.

Hisham Assaad is a Lebanese cook and food photographer who regularly shares recipes and stories on his blog, cookin5m2.com, since 2013. Raised in a food-loving family that came to Lebanon from Palestine in the 1940s, his work has featured in print and online magazines. He works as a guide on boutique food tours of Beirut and the surrounding countryside and is a frequent guest chef at local restaurants and festivals. He lives in Dbayeh on the outskirts of Beirut. Hisham has a new book coming out this fall called, Bayrūt: The Cookbook Recipes from the Heart of a Lebanese city kitchen.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Thank you for featuring me. I am excited to share my experience with the world. I grew up in a food-loving family. My dad’s family came from Palestine to Lebanon as refugees and we still live in one of the refugee camps on the outskirts of Beirut. His family set up a butcher shop and most of my uncles know their way around meats. My mom is an excellent cook, who I had the honor of learning most of the basics of our cooking from being next to her in the kitchen and asking questions and getting my hands dirty. Our home was small and I still lived with my family due to economic reasons. But I still managed to start playing around in the kitchen, cramming the cupboards with special ingredients I get, some pretty plates and bowls that might look good on camera, and so on. The size of the kitchen is what inspired the name of my blog; Cook In Five Square Meters.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

It was a decisive moment of “either take the chance or keep wishing you at least tried” and I didn’t want to regret not trying it. I was working at an office job as a graphic designer, which I majored in. Then in 2015, I was offered a job with a small restaurant in Beirut that hosted guest chefs regularly. It wasn’t an easy decision, but when I put it in the scale mentioned above, the answer was so easy. What could go wrong? If all fails, I can apply to office jobs again. From there on, I dabbled around with so many different tasks with my new employer. Things didn’t work out only 3 months later due to the employer’s work ethics. I had to figure out things on my own from there.

From organizing and hosting rural lunch days in the Lebanese mountains, to getting small design jobs I had to try whatever would work to make ends meet, as there was absolutely no cushion to fall back on, neither from my family who’s working paycheck to paycheck nor from the government that offers no support whatsoever.

Suddenly, I had a lot of time on my hand. That’s when I picked up the camera that I bought when I still had a steady paycheck. I had bought the camera for my blog. Little did I know this was the door to my future. I utilized it to share whatever my mom or I would cook. There was so much to learn about making professional cooking and photography. Eventually it paid off.

Sharing these things online opened so many opportunities for me, from food photography clients, cooking gigs, and eventually my new book Bayrūt: The Cookbook.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

Indeed. You can take almost any idea and with enough passion for it, it can transform into something.

To be honest, I was not sure where I was going with all of this. I did not have a clear plan or path, but I trusted my gut feeling and went with what I wanted to do. I eliminated the tasks or jobs that I didn’t want, like an office job, a full-time kitchen crew or chef. Instead, I focused on getting my name out there as what I wanted my coming days to be.

There is no denying that my online presence and connections helped spread the word about my new career. I am grateful for anyone who dropped my name and suggested my services. I am still doing what I enjoy, but now with an objective of collaborating with other people and brands.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

Try it out! If you don’t have a cushion to fall back on, whether it’s your savings, your family, or a government plan, try it as a side hustle first. Once your side hustle becomes more manifested and clear, you can make a clearer decision. If it can carry you into the self-employed status go on and take that leap of faith.

One practical tip I wish I learned a little earlier is to keep track of your expenses. I spent months not knowing how much I make and how much I spend which made planning for the future difficult. Today I record them down in a sheet.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

I find that to be true. Unfortunately, I also bore easily so I need variety and fun. That’s why, I do little jobs here and there to keep myself entertained, engaged, and interested in the job I am doing. I still practice graphic design sometimes alongside food styling and photography and occasional cooking.

The most essential part is to find your space to play and have fun. Do your own projects. Take a break from constant back-to-back client work. When I find myself drained, I create something to please no one but me. This helps energize me.

I also got into a social clowning group called Clown Me In in 2014 that offers clown shows and social therapy sessions to marginalized communities. This is where I get to recharge my energy, passion, and enthusiasm by giving back to the community. My clown family became my support system.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

It is tricky, because on one hand you have the freedom of time and the option to be selective in taking projects. Being your own boss is a big positive but know that you might be working more hours in the beginning to get to a stage you’re good with. You’re the marketing manager, the accountant, the HR, and that’s not to mention the actual service your business offers.

It is an understatement to say life in Lebanon is a struggle. For the past couple of years, it has been difficult to get clients and budget properly. The currency collapse and instability in the economy is driving people from ordering my services as they can be regarded as luxuries. Fortunately, being a person with different hats came to my aid here.

Through power and internet cuts, fuel shortages, and other personal and psychological challenges, I try to keep working to keep my business alive. Setting deadlines could work, but honestly if it’s a deadline I set I will most likely push it as far as I can. Collaborating with other people helped me keep the fire alive and stick to better deadlines. Sometimes I would offer a shoot to someone I know to present them with beautiful images of their products and have commercial photos that could drive in new clients to them.

Each case has many different solutions that could, or could not, work.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

Ahhhhhhhh. Being my own boss sounded better in my head, but I knew I could be a lazy employee. So, I am both a tough employer and a procrastinating employee. I still have to always push myself to get things done on time.

The thing that is far less glamorous and not as discussed is that, while running the whole operation, you have to make sure your finances are in check. One month I would make good money but would make so much less, or none, for two or three months when things are slow. I have to make sure I track my expenses and spendings closely.

One other thing is cleanup and organization. I am always happy to make a beautiful setup for my photos, but it takes a lot of effort to bring my workspace back into a tidy clean space. I just don’t like doing that. It’s my organized mess if we can call it that.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

Always. In a very shaky economy like what we’ve been going through in Lebanon for the past two years with no safety net, I have considered that many times. I wouldn’t refer to it as a real job though. I work harder than I used to sitting behind a desk. Heck, I have to find my own clients and deal with the finances and pay for all the benefits a “real job” offers. I feel privileged I had the luxury to say no to full time office jobs, but I know that unless I reach a point where the situation in Lebanon reaches a point where I can’t get my own clients, I won’t consider an office job. I tried that enough and I know that it sucked the fun out of me and left me with barely any energy, the will to, or even time to go after what I love doing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh gosh, the things I learned along the way. I did not apprentice under or work with someone who does this professionally, so I had to figure things out on my own and from the wisdom of the internet. No one can tell you what to pack for a shoot or what equipment you would need for a specific shoot. Each shoot is different. The most embarrassing thing that happened to me was that I got almost all my stuff on location, including the soft boxes and stands for the lights but forgot the actual light heads. I wasted over an hour between setting up the location before I found out they’re missing and drove back home to get them. Fortunately, I had a car that day. Now I make a list of the things I need ahead of time and prepare them and set everything aside ready to go in one place to avoid such incidents.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

Of course, not the politicians leading my country (and the world for that matter) into doom. Ha,ha,ha,ha.

I am inspired by many incidents and things and people. One of those would be Bethany Kehdy, a friend and a cookbook author, whose career and and drive to do things in Lebanon and abroad has always fascinated me. She has a great passion for food and drive for innovation in the culinary world. I worked with her on numerous projects including cooking events and her boutique tour company. She helped me tremendously with the writing process of my book.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am a clown. The performances we do are considered a form of psychosocial support that on the superficial aspect gives people something to laugh about and have fun. The content presents social issues in a humorous way that is easier for people to perceive and accept.

I also use my online platform to talk about local issues that I see worth discussing, like knowing ingredients and choosing the most suitable and not processed foods. Additionally, I discuss how to utilize foods in times of shortage and economic challenges.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I figured out the process somehow on my own. I learned from my mistakes.

I wish I had learned a structure and a workflow. I started so messy. With my photography, I did no proper file handling and key-wording and storing and exporting. There are a lot of settings that help streamline the work. I still can’t find the files I need from my earlier work. It would be time consuming to go back to them and sort them out. I have no patience to go over my earlier work and look at them again.

I wish I knew how to handle my finances better. I had a hard time in the beginning managing my expenses and knowing how much I made a month/year. I would splurge on props and outings with no consideration. On the bright side, my props came in handy later in my career.

Figuring out how to price my services is very difficult for me and I still struggle with that. Lebanon has been in a downward spiraling economic collapse. Prices can vary from one week to another with lots of unexpected payments that hit you in the face. This makes calculating costs and expenses unpredictable and an almost impossible task. I also had to learn how take into account the return of investment and business growth and not just monthly expenses. And savings!

An example of this is when I gave a quotation to a client earlier this year taking into consideration the collapsed currency and that it’s a small business. Once I wrote down the number and they accepted it quickly I knew I should have asked for more. Especially considering the amount of work I had to do which didn’t even please them.

Which brings me to this point. Saying no to clients is not a bad thing. Starting out, I wanted to take every project that was presented to me. Oftentimes I had to work with hard clients. Sometimes I was dissatisfied with the results. Later, I became selective about taking on clients. I value my time and effort more now.

And one last thing, it took me a long time to see the value of my work and take pride in it. There were plenty of opportunities I should have taken to promote myself and market myself. I am grateful that people know of my work through word of mouth and my online profiles, which was how my book deal came to happen.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am loving the farm to table concepts. I love it when food professionals take it a step it further by inviting people to get their hands dirty and experience food preparation or food sourcing. It is amazing how unaware we are of the food we eat, where it comes from, how it is processed, and how it reaches our tables. Getting acquainted with ingredients and food sources really makes me appreciate food much more. I would love to inspire people to be more aware about the food they buy, whether at the supermarkets or farmers market and know what’s good and what has lost its benefits in processing. There is so much to learn to make food work for our benefit and our health.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do not take life too seriously.

Being a clown allowed me to experience being in the moment and act upon whatever is thrown at you. I use that in my life and my work. I take things lightly, I try to make the best out of the setting, I love to have fun, and I love to make others feel appreciated all while having a good time.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

In my mind, my persona is the lovechild of the spontaneity of Jamie Oliver around food and his fun approach and the soft and sultry appeal of Nigella Lawson. They have such a passion for life and food. I would love to learn from their experiences. I would be so thrilled to meet any of them and share a meal and a drink.

If it has to be in the U.S., it won’t be a food person but I will fangirl so hard if I get to share a meal with Lana Del Rey.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Thank you for having me!