Hiring a Care Manger, an Essential Part of Care-giving.

Are you caring for an elder parent while trying to navigate your own lifes chaos? Caregivers of today are often juggling both their parents, childrens, and own lifes responsibilty. You may think this is a task you can handle alone, but often it is best to hire a care manager before you even realize.

When to hire a Care Manager. Consider hiring a care manager in the early stages of care. By doing so you will receive the guidance of an elder expert to anticipate and plan your loved one’s needs. One of the biggest challenges as a caregiver is the feeling of being overwhelmed and not having proper resources. Care managers will assist in navigation and planning before the issues arise. A good care manager is able to anticipate based on ….

What exactly does a Care Manager do?

Care Managers plan, coordinate, and assist with health care and life planning needs

Provide resources for services such as home health aide, respite care, and medical appointments

Coordinate transitions of care such as inpatient hospitalizations, or health status changes.

Facilitate cohesive communication between family, care team, and patient

Manage complex care situations when your loved one is being followed by several providers or specialists.

Provide emotional support for both patient and caregiver.

What are the Cost associated with care managers?

Care Management services are not covered by medicare or medicaid, They are also rarely covered by private pay insurance. Fees vary widely based on services offered, length of agreement, and experience of care manager. The average cost range from $100-250/hr. Although services are out of pocket, the use of a care manager can often save you in the long run from wasting time and money. In addition saving time and money, care manager utilization reduce the risk of caregiver burnout.

How to Select the right care manager?

Selecting the right care manager makes all of the difference, Care Managers are not only vital parts of your loved ones care team, they can be like family. Ideally, you want to have a relationship where you are comfortable in voicing your fustrations and concerns without judgement. Equally, your care manager should be able to share the difficult truths about you loved one condition with you. Here are a few questions to ask when looking for a care manager?

How long have you been in your select field?

Youll want to find a care manager with the experience that fits your families needs.

What is your background?

Care Managers come from multiple professional backgroughs such as Nursing, social work, and mental health workers. Depending on your parents needs, you’ll want to take this into consideration. Nurse care managers have a broad background that include disease specific training as well as social service evaluation.

When are you available? What methods of contact do you offer?

Availabilty and Flexibilty in a care manager provides you with peace of mind in knowing you’ll have someone to reach out to when you need. Additionally, in todays days of tech, resouces such as video conferncing provide tools to communicate and build relationship without distance being a barrier.

How will you improve the quality of my loved one’s life?

Is this not the most important question. At the end of the day, you’re hiring a care manager to assure safe, quality care is provided to you loved one.

After meeting with and interviewing care managers, consider chemistry. Do you click or vibe well with them? Comfort with your care manager cannot be stressed. A care manager is like having a nurse in the family, without the challenges of horrible family gathers. They’re there to make life easier, while providing emotional support to not only your loved one, but also you.