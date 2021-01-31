“Hindsight” Stirs Up Capitol Hill Controversy.

Damian Muziani, host of the online news satire report “Hindsight 2021” surprised viewers with what he claimed was an “exclusive” recording of Donald Trump admonishing supporters who broke into the Capitol Building earlier this month. On further “hindsight”, however, it was an excerpt from the secret Tom Cruise recordings from the the set of the new “Mission Impossible” movie filming in England.

“Hindsight 2021” is written and hosted by Muziani every Monday morning on the official YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFiBxcuFq6OlQltk-0dg3hA

Hindsight can also be found on the Roku system, carried by the DBA Television Network.