“Hindsight” Stirs Up Capitol Hill Controversy.

Damian Muziani, host of the online news satire report “Hindsight 2021” surprised viewers with what he claimed was an “exclusive” recording of Donald Trump admonishing supporters who broke into the Capitol Building earlier this month. On further “hindsight”, however, it was an excerpt from the secret Tom Cruise recordings from the the set of the new “Mission Impossible” movie filming in England.

“Hindsight 2021” is written and hosted by Muziani every Monday morning on the official YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFiBxcuFq6OlQltk-0dg3hA

Hindsight can also be found on the Roku system, carried by the DBA Television Network.

    Hindsight 2021

    Damian Muziani, Media Personality at DBA Television Network

    Damian Muziani is an accredited host, producer, media correspondent, writer, entertainment personality, and actor based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a career spanning over 15 years, Muziani has made quite the name for himself in the entertainment industry. He currently serves as the Exclusive Spokesperson for Manhattan Mini Storage, and Updates Anchor and Broadcaster for Townsquare Media Inc. Damian Muziani has been recognized for his accomplishments on numerous occasions and is the proud recipient of six Telly Awards. He has been featured in many TV shows, films, and commercials on various prominent networks. Check out Damian Muziani's website for a complete list of his accomplishments

