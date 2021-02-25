Hindsight 2021 with Damian Muziani Soars

The 3-minute news satire capsule can be viewed every Monday Morning.

“Hindsight 2021” is the new 3-minute comedy news report written and hosted by Damian Muziani each week. The capsule was picked up by the DBA Television Network and runs multiple times each day on their Roku and online network at https://dbandatelevision.com/db%26a-television-stream and on the Hindsight 2021 YouTube page at http://www.youtube.com/hindsight2021. Muziani keeps the political humor as close to the middle of the aisle as possible, while also commenting on media news, celebrity and Hollywood stars, and other interesting news stories from around the world.