Hindsight 2021 with Damian Muziani Soars

The 3-minute news satire capsule can be viewed every Monday Morning. “Hindsight 2021” is the new 3-minute comedy news report written and hosted by Damian Muziani each week. The capsule was picked up by the DBA Television Network and runs multiple times each day on their Roku and online network at https://dbandatelevision.com/db%26a-television-stream and on the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
The 3-minute news satire capsule can be viewed every Monday Morning.

“Hindsight 2021” is the new 3-minute comedy news report written and hosted by Damian Muziani each week. The capsule was picked up by the DBA Television Network and runs multiple times each day on their Roku and online network at https://dbandatelevision.com/db%26a-television-stream and on the Hindsight 2021 YouTube page at http://www.youtube.com/hindsight2021. Muziani keeps the political humor as close to the middle of the aisle as possible, while also commenting on media news, celebrity and Hollywood stars, and other interesting news stories from around the world.

    Hindsight 2021

    Damian Muziani, Media Personality at DBA Television Network

    Damian Muziani is an accredited host, producer, media correspondent, writer, entertainment personality, and actor based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a career spanning over 15 years, Muziani has made quite the name for himself in the entertainment industry. He currently serves as the Exclusive Spokesperson for Manhattan Mini Storage, and Updates Anchor and Broadcaster for Townsquare Media Inc. Damian Muziani has been recognized for his accomplishments on numerous occasions and is the proud recipient of six Telly Awards. He has been featured in many TV shows, films, and commercials on various prominent networks. Check out Damian Muziani's website for a complete list of his accomplishments

