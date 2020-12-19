Hindsight 2020

I’m giving my vision of 2020 an astigmatism, a distortion to blur out the yucky bits and focus on twenty things I loved most.

MORNINGS

Extra time to read, write and think Weight-lifting with water bottles, bags of rice and a tool box Home-brewed coffee Toast with salted butter

DAYS

Silly, random conversations with my husband. “What’s the difference between crevasse and crevice?” “Why hasn’t anyone invented a better way to tear plastic wrap?” Meaningful words with friends Clients trusting me with their careers Learning from my podcast guests and MBA students Harvesting veggies from the garden Fixing broken things around the house Brushing the cats Literally running errands–run to the Post Office to drop of letters, run to the grocery store and walk back with butter for that toast in the morning

EVENINGS

Home cooking (or rather eating home-cooking) International series binging Running the new Roomba–where have you been all my life Sleeping in my own bed every night with Jonathan (that’s my husband, btw)

EVENTS

25th wedding anniversary Roadtrip with Mom cross-country Remaining healthy

GESTALT

Gaining perspective

May 2021 have all good things in focus for us.