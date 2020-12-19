Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hindsight 2020

20 ways 2020 improved the way I see things

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
I’m giving my vision of 2020 an astigmatism, a distortion to blur out the yucky bits and focus on twenty things I loved most.

MORNINGS

  1. Extra time to read, write and think
  2. Weight-lifting with water bottles, bags of rice and a tool box
  3. Home-brewed coffee
  4. Toast with salted butter

DAYS

  1. Silly, random conversations with my husband. “What’s the difference between crevasse and crevice?” “Why hasn’t anyone invented a better way to tear plastic wrap?”
  2. Meaningful words with friends
  3. Clients trusting me with their careers
  4. Learning from my podcast guests and MBA students
  5. Harvesting veggies from the garden
  6. Fixing broken things around the house
  7. Brushing the cats
  8. Literally running errands–run to the Post Office to drop of letters, run to the grocery store and walk back with butter for that toast in the morning

EVENINGS

  1. Home cooking (or rather eating home-cooking)
  2. International series binging
  3. Running the new Roomba–where have you been all my life
  4. Sleeping in my own bed every night with Jonathan (that’s my husband, btw)

EVENTS

  1. 25th wedding anniversary
  2. Roadtrip with Mom cross-country
  3. Remaining healthy

GESTALT

  1. Gaining perspective

May 2021 have all good things in focus for us.

    Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

