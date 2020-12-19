Hindsight 2020

I’m giving my vision of 2020 an astigmatism, a distortion to blur out the yucky bits and focus on twenty things I loved most.
MORNINGS
- Extra time to read, write and think
- Weight-lifting with water bottles, bags of rice and a tool box
- Home-brewed coffee
- Toast with salted butter
DAYS
- Silly, random conversations with my husband. “What’s the difference between crevasse and crevice?” “Why hasn’t anyone invented a better way to tear plastic wrap?”
- Meaningful words with friends
- Clients trusting me with their careers
- Learning from my podcast guests and MBA students
- Harvesting veggies from the garden
- Fixing broken things around the house
- Brushing the cats
- Literally running errands–run to the Post Office to drop of letters, run to the grocery store and walk back with butter for that toast in the morning
EVENINGS
- Home cooking (or rather eating home-cooking)
- International series binging
- Running the new Roomba–where have you been all my life
- Sleeping in my own bed every night with Jonathan (that’s my husband, btw)
EVENTS
- 25th wedding anniversary
- Roadtrip with Mom cross-country
- Remaining healthy
GESTALT
- Gaining perspective
May 2021 have all good things in focus for us.