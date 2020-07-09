Hindsight 20/20- Messages in the storm

God has placed the world on a global TIMEOUT! The world needed an impactful reminder to slow down. We became complacent in our lives and the small things we took for granted, such as, just simply waking up and thanking God for allowing us to breathe another day. Going outside just to see blue skies or the sun shining on our faces. Somehow, we forgot how to be grateful, thoughtful, and appreciative of having the freedom to come and go as we please, and how to show love, kindness, and compassion to one another through human interactions. Being able to hug or kiss on someone dear to us without worrying about them breathing on us!

Hindsight 20/20 is a time for self-reflection, focus on family, and check on your spiritual relationship with God or whomever you call your higher power! Acknowledge all the things and people we are thankful and grateful for, appreciate them, and love one another even when it is hard. Remember to focus on the positive things in your life right now and what you can do to become a better version of you to present to the world once this storm is over.

Hindsight 20/20 is the awakening of mankind and viewing the beautiful people in this world through a new set of lenses. Recognizing that the world is broken! It is a time-out for racism, sexism, and all the other “isms” that disconnects us from humanity. Regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religion, or sexuality all people matter. We are “One Nation Under God!” It is about remembering to be human, showing grace, and leading with your heart.

This is the first time in my lifetime where I have ever seen a sign that states, “We are all in this together!” So, let this not become just a temporary moment, slogan, or quote, let it be the motto of the world! Because until all of us slow down and get that God just wants us to feel and permanently show that we are all truly in this together, he is not going to part the Red Sea again as he did with Noah in the Bible. He is not going to build a big boat and ask that everybody get on it so he can take us through the global eruption unscathed. God wants us to wake up and realize how life can be snatched from us in the blink of an eye. This is a wake-up call to action!

The world will not begin to heal until we become conscious of our own internal healing. You cannot control anyone else but yourself so begin with your thoughts. How can I change? Who can I love more? Who can I forgive? How can I make a difference in this world? Use this time for rediscovering who you are, tap into the gifts that only God or your high power gave you, and discover your purpose in life so you can shine your light on world. Instead of focusing on tv, social media and other nonproductive activities, why not get lost in yourself. When we emerge better people then the world will become a better place because there is healing in a conscious shift.