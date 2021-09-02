Hinako Sugioka Israel of Shikō Beauty: “Respect everything you have”

…The first and most important thing to succeed is to respect everything you have. The Japanese term “Ichigo Ichie”, means to treat each other with loyalty, sincerity, and good faith, on the foundation that the encounter only happens once in life. Each interaction is unique on its own and will not be repeated or replicated again. Whether the interaction is short or long, it is significant to cherish every moment because it will never happen again in the same way. This Ichigo Ichie is deeply embedded in my work ethic.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hinako Sugioka Israel.

Hinako Sugioka Israel is a marketing and product development expert for cosmetics. Hinako has worked as a marketing executive for beauty industry players, such as Shiseido, Nars, and Victoria’s Secret Beauty (Aura Science). Currently, Hinako serves as a Beauty Advisor for Shikō Beauty, the only beauty collective responsible for curating the most respected and effective self care J-Beauty products and practices Japan’s islands have to offer.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have had the pleasure of working in the cosmetic industry for over thirty years now, with experience ranging from product development to marketing research to business planning for both the Japanese and United States markets. My role has always been to define strategy, develop and manage innovative cosmetic products to penetrate and grow targeted markets. Utilizing my extensive knowledge of products and markets, I established Beautronomie, Inc., which offers product development and marketing research services for luxury beauty industries in New York.

I have had the opportunity to work with both start-up and Fortune 500 companies of consumer goods, high tech and entertainment industries, though my expertise lies in beauty consulting. Having worked with brands such as Shiseido, Nars and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, I am excited to bring that knowledge and skill set to launch Shikō Beauty in the United States.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

After I left Shiseido, I wasn’t even thinking of establishing my career to be an entrepreneur. While I was searching for a job, a friend of mine called me to see if I was interested in helping a woman develop and launch her own skincare line. I met with this woman and we chatted about the inspiration behind her brand. She told me she had been creating her skincare line in the kitchen and bathroom and that blew my mind as I had only worked with labs to make samples or factories to mass-produce products. This moment was the beginning of my relationship with Linda Rodin, the founder of Rodin Olio Lusso, which also happened to be an eye-opening moment in my career. I realized there were many start-ups and individuals looking to create their own cosmetic/skincare brand, especially in New York, and I wanted to help guide them using my experience and expertise from past work. I then decided to establish my own company, Beautronomie, Inc.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I am not sure if I am at the point where I can say I have achieved full success. I am still working diligently to learn new things everyday. But, I can say that my career is all about respectful relationships with clients, mentors, and project members. Due to the nature of consulting, the projects I work on come and go, some relationships continue on for longer than others. Luckily enough, when one project ends, new projects open, and oftentimes they come from clients I work with or people I have met in the past.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people I am grateful to have crossed paths with throughout my career, so it is really hard to narrow it down to one. That said, Linda is one of them, as she really helped me find my new career path which resulted in me launching a consulting firm.

I am also thankful that I have the opportunity to work with Mintel. I have been a Senior Analyst since 2009, and Jane Henderson, Global President of Mintel’s Beauty & Personal Care Division, believed in my experience and skills and gave me so many great opportunities to work with clients all over the world. I was lucky enough to meet a great variety of clients from UK, France, Italy, South Korea, China, Thailand, US and Japan. With each client I visited, I got the opportunity to present global beauty trends, especially in the Japanese and US markets. I also presented at In-cosmetics, Suppliers Day and HBA.

This great experience gave me many more consulting opportunities later on and I accumulated a ton of knowledge by meeting with different clients and companies.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

While working in New York as a beauty industry professional, I was shocked to find that the efficacious products from Japan were not available to the US consumer. For many years now, the mainstream products available in the US have been only Shiseido and SK-II. While inexpensive Japanese cosmetics have recently become available in the US., value-added luxury cosmetics are still hard to come by. Recently, even a non-Japanese cosmetic brand with a Japanese concept has been recognized as a J-beauty brand, and that is when I realized I really wanted to share true Japanese brands with the American consumer.

After coming to realize this, Mitsui & Co. USA and I came together and decided to launch Shiko Beauty Collective, the only beauty retailer solely bringing premium J-beauty skincare stateside. Shikō exclusively offers products made in Japan, a unique destination site from what is currently available in the U.S. market.

The remedies J-beauty share are born from ancient traditions, enhanced with modern technology, which is truly unique and new to the US beauty industry. In contrast to Western ideals, Japanese skincare is focused on prevention and maintenance rather than “fixing” imperfections or damage — and Japanese people take their skincare rituals very seriously. Typical J-Beauty self-care routines are thorough and meticulous (though simple) and centered on nourishing and enhancing what already exists.J-Beauty routines distinguish themselves from others (like K-beauty) by focusing on straightforward, unfussy steps using the most effective natural ingredients that nourish not only skin, but holistic wellness — encompassing the body, mind, and spirit. That is why we at Shikō believe that self-care is an artform and is a practice that requires an investment of time, energy and education.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

I love that the modern beauty industry has been embracing all-inclusivity. When I worked for Shiseido, there were only a very few Japanese beauty brands available in the US. Likewise, there were no terms such as “k-beauty” or “J-beauty” back then. Although Shiseido has a long history of being available in the US, we were still a minority of the industry. Now markets are diversified, consumers are more accepting of other indie beauty brands from other countries. I am excited to see that the wellness beauty category is on the rise. I grew up with collagen and hyaluronic acid drinks that could be purchased at convenience stores in Japan, and as such, these wellness categories have been embedded in our lifestyle for a long time. Also, in taking fermented foods in daily Japanese culture is common as it is a great way to promote overall wellness. I am glad to see these concepts are beginning to gain popularity in the US. The outer and inner beauty approach is J-beauty’s expertise, and we are happy that we are able to do this through Shiko Beauty Collective. Lastly, like many in the beauty industry, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate the way we communicate with consumers. The AI-based skin diagnostics, online skincare consultations, and how to connect with consumers online are just a few examples. It was a great learning experience for all of us to communicate with consumers without physical interaction.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

In the cosmetics industry, new brands and products with unique concepts and ingredients are born every day. The indie brands that excel in this market tend to be acquired by the big players as soon as they gain popularity. In fact, many of these indie brands have the ultimate goal of having their brand acquired by a major company. The problem I see is that once the smaller indie brands get acquired by larger companies, they lose what is truly special about them and their point of differentiation due to different positioning and restrictions from those companies. The beauty industry has become extremely competitive with new brands emerging every day. The issue I see with this is that many of these brands are launching without any thorough ideation or point of difference. Specifically, I have noticed influencers are beginning to launch their own beauty brands, but what is challenging to me, is seeing that these brands don’t have a point of differentiating and are creating “me-too” brands for a short time value. Lastly, I am deeply concerned with how the beauty industry is impacting the environment. As mentioned above, many brands are launching for short-term sales and these brands are contributing to the waste we see in the industry. Additionally, many unnecessary materials are being produced to elevate brands and products. I am happy to see that more and more brands are focusing on creating and incorporating more sustainable practices into their business models.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

The Japanese word “teinei” refers to showing respect by being as mindful as possible. This applies to respect for places, situations, traditions, craftsmanship, artistry, others, elders, and yourself — anything that requires you to be aware of the details of your surroundings to ensure that you behave appropriately, with the utmost purpose and consideration of everything you do.

I believe that building self-respect is the key to feeling beautiful. My morning skincare routine starts with me looking in the mirror and checking what I need to do for myself today. That is the secret to feeling beautiful.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Related to the topic above, the first and most important thing to succeed is to respect everything you have. The Japanese term “Ichigo Ichie”, means to treat each other with loyalty, sincerity, and good faith, on the foundation that the encounter only happens once in life. Each interaction is unique on its own and will not be repeated or replicated again. Whether the interaction is short or long, it is significant to cherish every moment because it will never happen again in the same way. This Ichigo Ichie is deeply embedded in my work ethic. It is important for product development members to be able to recognize the consumer’s potential hidden needs by respecting and observing their behavior. Potential hidden needs are needs that consumers themselves are not even aware of. It is extremely difficult to identify these hidden needs. However, if a company develops a product that is very attentive and is extremely thorough focusing on even the finest of details, it will be successful and unique to the market. To achieve success, I remind myself how passionate I am about my career. Through this passion, I have been able to come by new business opportunities by thinking about the consumer and what their needs are. “Trust your gut feeling.” If you trust your intuition, it is bound to lead you to the best path for you. Don’t let your inspiration go to waste, take notes or share it with others to expand on it. Something new will come out of it. Lastly, meet as many people as you can in the industry. Even if you don’t have any business connections now, there will always be a time in the future when those connections will be useful in some way.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Take care of your skin. I have seen many powerful skincare products in the US and I have tried them myself. I’ve found that even if they seem to improve the condition of my skin for a moment, the same problem or another problem comes up again. Your skin will live with you for the rest of your life. You can maintain your skin’s health and natural beauty by taking care of your skin with care. Shiko Beauty Collective is on a mission to promote skin health with a variety of J-Beauty brands and products.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Ichigo Ichie.” It’s all about people-to-people relationships. Cherish those moments with the people you interact with as they may give you words of advice or tips that will positively affect your life. By living by this notion, it will allow you to build a network of contacts that will be useful for you down the line.

How can our readers follow you online?

Please find us @shikobeautyco on Instagram.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.