Himanshu Laiker of ‘HY Naturals’: “Learn and pivot if needed and there is no substitute for hard work”

I have got great advice along the way as well as have a lot of my own learnings. To share a few: have a professional approach and company, build a strong team/network of people to work with, be patient and persistent, be smart in your approach, learn and pivot if needed and there is no substitute for hard work.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Himanshu Laiker.

Himanshu Laiker is the founder of HY Naturals and an accomplished Global Business Executive with an entrepreneurial mindset, expertise in business model innovation, market development and building/leading global teams. He has significant experience with international markets, medical devices, business startups, consulting and intrapreneurship. He is passionate about growing businesses within mission-driven organizations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am passionate for deals, specifically imports/exports, and have always wanted to start my own business as well as enjoy solving new problems and challenges. With my Global Experience, network and after living and working in three continents, it was about time that I started my own venture.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Small to mid-size businesses have limited support, knowledge, and trusted connections and networks to expand in international markets with cultural disconnect and too many touch points for deals. At the same time, international buyers have limited knowledge of various local products, businesses who they can work with, and limited trust and credibility in emerging markets. Companies have to work with 10 different stakeholders to get the deals done. So, HY Naturals will be a one-stop shop for end-to-end services for businesses that want access to different global markets. We’ll also help those business start within our network companies and expand into future areas including adding financing, customized coaching services, and enabling local social impact companies to be global. We would also be launching solutions and products where east meets west.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I started the business with my Gmail account and assumed that with my background, experience and network, things would start to happen very fast. The key is to ensure you have a formal business established right away. Also, be patient, persistent and persevere. Don’t give up, be ready to learn every day and pivot as needed. Lastly, reach out to as many people as possible and don’t be shy about it as it may direct you to new leads and opportunities.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I am lucky that I have some great friends, family members and former colleagues who have acted as my mentors and provided help in one way or another. They provided access to their network, manufacturers, channels and buyers as well as provided support, market information and further business leads. This has enabled me today to be working with more then 10 meaningful projects within six months.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

In my perspective, positive disruption is if it improves the quality of life for the society as whole mid- to long- term. This includes medicines, medical devices, functional foods, green energy, etc. Negative is if it has poor consequences to the quality of life in mid- to long-term that affects aspects such as the health and safety of society.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Well, in my 20 years of working, I have got great advice along the way as well as have a lot of my own learnings. To share a few: have a professional approach and company, build a strong team/network of people to work with, be patient and persistent, be smart in your approach, learn and pivot if needed and there is no substitute for hard work.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I am just starting, my friend, and have a long way to go. I am going to form new strategic partnerships with manufacturers and buyers across the globe. I plan on opening networks for medical devices and green solutions, bring in next generation technology solutions and bring social impact companies to a global level. In addition, we intend to have our unique products sold in some of these markets.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Yes, I love to listen to multiple podcasts from the Wall Street Journal, HBR, Wharton, and Forbes for current news, world issues, environment, trends and success stories to help me relook at business approaches and strategies. Also, I love to read books, albeit not much since my entrepreneurial journey has started; I have so many books that have inspired me, but two stood out the most. First one is “Alchemist” where I learned that no matter what you do, make sure that you do it because it is what your heart and soul desire and that even if you fail, don’t give up. This is the motto that has enabled me to create my own journey and what I really want to do. Second one is, “Power of Thinking Big” as I have a dream to create a successful global enterprise that does meaningful work. Some of the key lessons that I remember are the company you surround yourself with will have an impact on your success, turn defeat into victory, study your setbacks so you can learn and grow, and lastly achieving high-level success requires the support and the cooperation of others so always appreciate people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s not how good you are, but how well you adapt” was something I saw in an Accenture ad and has been so applicable to me. I had just transitioned into a new job where I was facing challenges to meet my managers expectations when I saw this, and it lit a light bulb in my brain. This has continued to help me as I have moved around in my career and regions, and now in the entrepreneur life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would totally start a movement of end-to-end healthcare, preventive healthcare, holistic healthcare, using functional foods as medicine, and application of ancient wisdom/meditation with modern science.

How can our readers follow you online?

Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity to share my thoughts with you and I wish your readers all the best. They can find me on LinkedIn as Himanshu Laiker and Twitter at @Karmayogi.